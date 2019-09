- The mother and grandmother of the woman and children found murdered out of Marion County is speaking out about her grief.

"He took my whole world away," Nikki Jones said. "My whole world is gone."

Paralyzed by the grief, Jones tearfully remembered her daughter, Casei Jones, and her four grandchildren: Cameron, 10, Preston, 5, Mercalli, 2, and Aiyana, 1.

All five were found dead after they hadn't been seen for weeks.

"Why would he do that to me?" Jones said. "Why would he do that to his little girls?"

Casei's husband, Michael Jones, has been arrested for the murders. He's the father of the two youngest children.

Marion County deputies believe he killed the family at their home in Summerfield and then stored their bodies inside the home and in their car for weeks before they were discovered in Georgia.

"I just want everybody to know that my babies were innocent and they were thrown away like trash," Jones said. "All he had to do was tell me to come and get them. I would've came and got them."

Now that her daughter and grandchildren are gone, Jones clings to the memories, photos and belongings she has of them.

"I just feel numb," Jones said. "I can't even get up to do the dishes. I've always been strong, but this time I can't. I've got to lean on somebody. I can't do this one by myself."

The Marion County Sheriff's Office expects Michael Jones to be brought back to Marion County from Georgia this week.

Casei Jones' family is working to make funeral arrangements.

They have not selected a funeral home yet.

They want people who would like to donate to wait until they've selected one, so donations can be sent directly to the funeral home.