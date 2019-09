- Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are trying to figure out how to rescue two manatees that are trapped in a spillway after high-tide during Hurricane Dorian.

Wildlife officials say the manatees have been stuck in the marina since at least last Thursday, so they believe it's storm-related due to Hurricane Dorian.

The big issue now is getting them out.

They can't catch the manatees behind the structure because of steep slopes, depth and dangerous conditions overall.

They discussed cutting a hole in the wall since the adult manatee keeps trying to get out, but Daytona Beach Public Works officials say they can't remove the panels.

"They're usually down that way where there's more water. There's a little inlet that pushes in the fresher water, I think. So, they usually hang out down there, so I'm sure they're nervous and scared, I think. I don't know. But, I can only imagine there isn't their normal food to eat in there, and I'm sure they want to get out and swim away," said Jean Dewey, who lives in Daytona Beach.

Wildlife officials say this is not a safe situation for the manatees.

They are working with the city of Daytona Beach to figure out the best way to get them out.

They say the mother and baby manatee are doing OK.