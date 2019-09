- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old missing and endangered New Smyrna Beach woman.

Police are looking for Mary Hancock Wilson. Officers said Wilson last spoke to her family on Monday at 1:00 p.m.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, Wilson said she was going to a relatives home in Leesburg to escape Hurricane Dorian.

Investigators said she never arrived.

Wilson is described a white female, 5-feet 2-inches tall, and weighing 155 pounds. She has light brown/ reddish hair and brown eyes.

They say she was driving a silver, 2016 Cadillac SRX with the Florida tag HKL-N20.

Anyone with information on Wison's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or New Smyrna Beach police.