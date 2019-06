- Uber and Mears announced are teaming up to include a service called 'Uber Taxi.'

On Friday, the service was announced to passengers arriving at the Orlando International Airport.

The word 'taxi' appears in the Uber ride-sharing app as any other product, such as UberBlack and UberXL.

Officials say prices remain the same as standard Mears taxi rates.

Uber Taxi is located at doors 14 and 20, along with other transportation network companies.