- Orlando police arrested a man they say kidnapped his girlfriend and their 1-year-old child.

Police say officers responded to the Carver Shores neighborhood on Sunday at around 2:40 p.m.

They say a witness saw the suspect grab his girlfriend by her hair and pull her into a car.

Investigators say the woman tried to escape the vehicle several times, but was unable to before the suspect got in the car and sped off.

Officers say the couple's 1-year-old was in the backseat.

Officials say the suspect's car was found in a nearby parking lot, when the suspect suddenly sped away.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter followed in the air, before the suspect crashed in a ditch on South Street and Rogers Street and ran away.

Police say the woman and the child were not injured and the suspect was arrested a short time later.

The Orlando Police Department said one officer suffered a leg injury while chasing the suspect.