- A man was arrested in Volusia County on Monday, accused of trying to break into more than a dozen hotel rooms and condos ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Daytona Beach Shores police say Jeremy Crouter was caught by a security officer at the Hawaiian Inn on South Atlantic Avenue.

Police say the security officer saw Crouter jiggling the handles of the rooms, trying to get inside.

Investigators say Crouter resisted arrest, and the incident was caught on body cam video.

He is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

At the time of Crouter's arrest, a state of emergency and mandatory evacuation had been issued for Daytona Beach Shores.