- Several I-4 ramps will be closed Saturday while crews finish shifting lanes.

An eight-mile stretch of I-4 going eastbound will be complete Monday. But until then, several exits between Anderson and Fairbanks Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The closures include the Eastbound exit to Amelia Street, the Eastbound entrance from Anderson Street, the westbound S.R. 408 exit and the eastbound entrance and exit ramps to Fairbanks Avenue.