Deputies are investigating a head-on collision that left one man dead and three others injured in Winter Haven on Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before noon on Cypress Gardens Blvd, west of US Highway 27.

According to deputies, 22-year-old Nannette Cruz Garcia of Orlando was driving eastbound in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she crossed over the raised median and crashed head-on into a 2007 PT Cruiser that was traveling westbound on Cypress Gardens Blvd.