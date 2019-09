- At first glance it’s a party atmosphere on the Mariner of the Seas, but guests know that the cruise has a bigger purpose.

Everyone we spoke with knew about the relief effort planned for this weekend, many brought their own items to donate to the relief fund and says they’re happy to play even a small role in helping out.

The passengers weren’t allowed to get off the ship in Freeport where supplies were dropped off, but they were very aware of the life and death difference those 20,000 meals dropped off meant.

Fox 35's Ryan Elijah was aboard the Mariner of the Seas and has the story.