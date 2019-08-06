Last week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify the ballot measure, arguing that that the proposed ban on assault weapons goes too far in outlawing the possession of all semi-automatic long guns and its wording.
"I am horrified and saddened by the tragic and senseless shootings in El Paso and Dayton," Moody said Monday. "We don't know all the details now, but we do know that we must get better at detecting deranged individuals who intend to do us harm and that's why I have been focused on mental health since day one of taking office in January."
With gun rights under scrutiny, the National Rifle Association has sought to draw attention on mental health issues as a leading culprit in the country's battle against deadly violence.
But Schwartz urged lawmakers to also consider the anguish families like hers have faced.
"Mental health is extremely important but if we really want to do something about the mental health situation, we should stop exposing people to mass shootings," Schwartz said. "I know what those parents and those family members are going through," she said, as she recounted her family's own frantic search for information about Alex on the day of the Parkland shootings.
While some gun control advocates welcomed the overture, they weren't necessarily convinced action would be taken. President Donald Trump called for strengthening background checks, but Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the nightclub shootings that killed 49 in Orlando in 2016, was skeptical.
"We've been here before," Wolf said. "This is a state that has been aptly nicknamed the Gunshine State for a really long time. And that's because we've had a culture of allowing the gun lobby to run things for a long time."
Rest In Peace, K-9 Nero.
The St. Petersburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their beloved K-9's who passed away due to a brain tumor.
The principal of Mainland High School could be on her way out because of an issue over AP testing.
Principal Cheryl Salerno came under fire this spring during testing season when hundreds of students were given unofficial AP tests at the end of the school year, but it was actually a placebo. Some students got the real AP tests while others did not.
The ones with the placebo test got no college credit for passing. The school reprimanded Salerno with written warnings last month.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.
Chloe Mai Farren, 14, was last seen on August 3 around midnight at a family member's home in Port St. Lucie.