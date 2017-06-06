< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411341851" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411341851" data-article-version="1.0">Florida had hottest May in more than a century</h1> </header> Florida had hottest May in more than a century class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411341851.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411341851");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411341851-405441293"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411341851-405441293" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (AP)</strong> - If last month felt hotter than normal, there's a reason.</p> <p>The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that last month was the hottest May in Florida in more than a century.</p> <p>The Palm Beach Post reports that last month's average temperature of 78.8 degrees Fahrenheit was 3.7 degrees hotter than normal.</p> <p>That temperature earned it the top spot in May for Florida since records started being kept in 1895.</p> <p>Florida climatologist David Zierden said the May heat wasn't necessarily tied to climate change. He says a deep-layer, high-pressure system set over Florida for more than two weeks.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1077"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/girl-8-told-to-put-rag-in-her-mouth-during-beatings-in-foster-home-police-say" title="Girl, 8, told to put rag in her mouth during beatings in foster home, police say" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 8, told to put rag in her mouth during beatings in foster home, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people were arrested after Fort Lauderdale police say they beat a foster child in their care.</p><p>According to police, the 8-year-old girl was subjected to beatings and told to put a rag in her mouth during them to quiet her cries "so nobody can hear me." Police say the girl was covered in scars, scabs and blisters and bruises. The Orlando Sentinel reports that "a medical exam found the girl did not have clear, unscarred skin on the back of her upper thighs" which was noted in a report.</p><p>Police went to the home on May 16. They say that the victim accused her foster brother, Rashad Forman, of beating her with a black jump rope and that her foster mother, Turella Forman, 57, would beat her with a pink cellphone charging cord. An arrest report states that the child says the beatings were for getting a bad note from school.</p> </div> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 8, told to put rag in her mouth during beatings in foster home, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people were arrested after Fort Lauderdale police say they beat a foster child in their care.</p><p>According to police, the 8-year-old girl was subjected to beatings and told to put a rag in her mouth during them to quiet her cries "so nobody can hear me." Police say the girl was covered in scars, scabs and blisters and bruises. The Orlando Sentinel reports that "a medical exam found the girl did not have clear, unscarred skin on the back of her upper thighs" which was noted in a report.</p><p>Police went to the home on May 16. They say that the victim accused her foster brother, Rashad Forman, of beating her with a black jump rope and that her foster mother, Turella Forman, 57, would beat her with a pink cellphone charging cord. An arrest report states that the child says the beatings were for getting a bad note from school.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/vehicle-crashes-into-pond-near-orlando-international-airport" title="Vehicle crashes into pond near Orlando International Airport" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vehicle crashes into pond near Orlando International Airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rescue crews pulled a vehicle from a retention pond Friday morning.</p><p>Orlando Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Semoran Blvd. Lee Vista Blvd. near the Orlando International Airport.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/norwegian-cruise-ship-headed-for-cuba-comes-back-to-florida-after-trump-s-travel-ban" title="Norwegian cruise ship headed for Cuba comes back to Florida after Trump's travel ban" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Norwegian cruise ship headed for Cuba comes back to Florida after Trump's travel ban</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Norwegian cruise ship that was forced to turn around on its way to Cuba docked in Port Canaveral Friday morning, cutting the trip short for the passengers on board. </p><p>RELATED: Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba</p><p>The Norwegian Sun cruise ship was heading to Cuba, but had to unexpectedly change plans after the Trump administration banned cruise ships from going there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vehicle-crashes-into-pond-near-orlando-international-airport" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vehicle crashes into pond near Orlando International Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/girl-8-told-to-put-rag-in-her-mouth-during-beatings-in-foster-home-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 8, told to put rag in her mouth during beatings in foster home, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/norwegian-cruise-ship-headed-for-cuba-comes-back-to-florida-after-trump-s-travel-ban" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Norwegian cruise ship headed for Cuba comes back to Florida after Trump's travel ban</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-launches-blistering-attack-on-nasty-vindictive-horrible-pelosi" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump launches blistering attack on 'nasty, vindictive, horrible' Pelosi</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/manatee-county-deputies-searching-for-missing-elderly-man-with-memory-loss" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/felma%20spivey%20for%20web_1559907412286.png_7362858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/felma%20spivey%20for%20web_1559907412286.png_7362858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/felma%20spivey%20for%20web_1559907412286.png_7362858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/felma%20spivey%20for%20web_1559907412286.png_7362858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/felma%20spivey%20for%20web_1559907412286.png_7362858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee County deputies searching for missing elderly man with memory loss</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 