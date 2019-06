Shabiah Gordon, left, with his wife, Rosa, and their children.

- Six Lake County first responders are being called heroes, after tirelessly performing CPR for more than 40 minutes, saving a man's life.

Shabiah Gordon's near-death experience began in the early morning hours of February 24, when his wife Rosa Gordon noticed that her 39-year-old husband's breathing was not normal.

Rosa tried unsuccessfully to wake up her husband, who had not had any health issues previously.

She called 911, and first responders arrived and sprang into action to help the father of four, who was in cardiac and respiratory arrest.

That's when the determined paramedics performed CPR for 45 minutes, determined to get a pulse.

Officials say after two weeks in the intensive care unit, Gordon was able to walk out of the hospital, regaining full neurological function.

First responders from both teams include Office of EMS EMT Nicholas Gammello and Paramedic Jacob Gault; Clermont Fire Department Engine 101 team Firefighter/EMT Bruce Mace, Firefighter/EMT Jordan Bennett, Engineer/Paramedic Blake McCorkle, Lieutenant/EMT Jason Ness.