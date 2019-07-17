< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fed up Puerto Ricans protest, demanding governor resign a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418754078_418750458_168274";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418750458","video":"585330","title":"Protests%20call%20for%20Puerto%20Rican%20governor%20to%20resign","caption":"FOX%2035%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FProtests_call_for_Puerto_Rican_governor__0_7530230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FProtests_call_for_Puerto_Rican_governor_to_resig_585330_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658010663%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMj7w5PXpSy6AYAJLsc23yn6YIUU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/politics&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Ffed-up-puerto-ricans-protest-demanding-governor-resign-1"}},"createDate":"Jul 17 2019 06:31PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418754078_418750458_168274",video:"585330",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Protests_call_for_Puerto_Rican_governor__0_7530230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252035%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/17/Protests_call_for_Puerto_Rican_governor_to_resig_585330_1800.mp4?Expires=1658010663&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Mj7w5PXpSy6AYAJLsc23yn6YIUU",eventLabel:"Protests%20call%20for%20Puerto%20Rican%20governor%20to%20resign-418750458",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/politics&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Ffed-up-puerto-ricans-protest-demanding-governor-resign-1"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN, Associated Press
Posted Jul 17 2019 06:48PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 17 2019 06:31PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Puerto-Rico-Ricardo%20Rossello_1563403674646.jpg_7530250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Puerto-Rico-Ricardo%20Rossello_1563403674646.jpg_7530250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Puerto-Rico-Ricardo%20Rossello_1563403674646.jpg_7530250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Puerto-Rico-Ricardo%20Rossello_1563403674646.jpg_7530250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Puerto-Rico-Ricardo%20Rossello_1563403674646.jpg_7530250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418754078-418754035" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Puerto-Rico-Ricardo%20Rossello_1563403674646.jpg_7530250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Puerto-Rico-Ricardo%20Rossello_1563403674646.jpg_7530250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Puerto-Rico-Ricardo%20Rossello_1563403674646.jpg_7530250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Puerto-Rico-Ricardo%20Rossello_1563403674646.jpg_7530250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Puerto-Rico-Ricardo%20Rossello_1563403674646.jpg_7530250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418754078" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP)</strong> - Karla Villalón has three elementary-age children and an 81-year-old grandmother.</p> <p>Her kids have been uprooted twice in two years when first one school, then another, was closed by budget cuts under Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. Her grandmother, a retired teacher, is anguished over the possibility of losing her pension in future rounds of cutbacks.</p> <p>Villalón was outraged when Rosselló's former education secretary was arrested and accused of steering millions in improper contracts to politically connected contractors. Then hundreds of pages of online chats between Rosselló and members of his administration leaked, revealing the men mocking women, the handicapped and victims of Hurricane Maria.</p> <p>Villalón has had enough.</p> <p>"It's the final straw," the 31-year-old homemaker said as she prepared to march with thousands of other Puerto Ricans from the capital to the governor's residence Wednesday afternoon. "My kids' classrooms have mold in them.... There's just so much outrage that's been building over time."</p> <p>That feeling was rippling across Puerto Rico Wednesday - the feeling of a people fed up with neglect from Washington and the U.S. territory's own government.</p> <p>The island is mired in crises. It is struggling to emerge from a debt-driven financial failure and receive federal funding to help recovery from Hurricane Maria. The September 2017 storm left thousands dead in its wake due to the collapse of the island's electrical system and a months-long failure to provide care to the elderly and medically vulnerable. Since then, hundreds of schools have been closed to save money and a wide range of social services and pensions are being cut back, or are under threat.</p> <p>"Puerto Rico has suffered so much and we can't deal with the cynicism of these leaders anymore," singer Ricky Martin said in a video message posted online. "Enough already. Enough already."</p> <p>Martin said he was flying to Puerto Rico to march along with other Latin music stars from the island, including singer/producer Benito A. Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, and rapper René Pérez, known as Residente, who released a song online Wednesday morning calling people to the streets.</p> <p>"This is coming out early so you can eat it for breakfast," Residente raps on the song, "Sharpening the Knives." ''Fury is the only political party that unites us."</p> <p>In comments to The Associated Press shortly before the protest was to start, he said, "The anger is so great that for the first time I'm seeing Puerto Rico rise up and take to the streets."</p> <p>In colonial Old San Juan, police were erecting concrete barricades and shop owners were covering store windows with metal sheeting or plywood as if a hurricane were coming. The multi-colored umbrellas that form a photogenic awning over the street in front of the governor's mansion were taken down.</p> <p>The scandal erupted as Rosselló's former secretary of education and five other people were arrested on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors. Starting Thursday, an anonymous person or people with access to the chats leaked dozens of pages of them to two local outlets. On Saturday, Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published 889 pages.</p> <p>In the chat group were Luis Rivera Marín, Rosselló's secretary of state; Christian Sobrino, who held a series of important economic posts; Carlos Bermúdez, a one-time communications aide; Edwin Miranda, a communications consultant; Interior Secretary Ricardo Llerandi; Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira and Elías Sánchez, one-time representative to the board overseeing Puerto Rico's bankruptcy.</p> <p>The group mentions then-New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who had criticized Democratic Party head Tom Pérez for supporting Puerto Rican statehood, with Rosselló calling her the Spanish word for "whore."</p> <p>Referring to Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan who had announced her intent to run against Rosselló in 2020, the governor says, "she's off her meds."</p> <p>"Either that, or she's a tremendous HP," he continues, using the Spanish initials for "son/daughter of a bitch."</p> <p>One chat group member calls the head of the federal oversight board a "kitten." Another participant jokes that a female member of the territory's senate belonged in a whorehouse. Along with a photo of himself greeting an obese man, the governor writes "I'm still there. It's my fourth orbit. He generates a strong gravitational pull." Talking about a lack of forensic pathologists at a government forensic agency, Sobrino says "can't we feed a body to the crows?"</p> <p>Rivera Marín, Sobrino, Bermúdez and Miranda have already said they were resigning or been fired.</p> <p>Nicole Howard Arroyo, a 36-year-old store manager, said the chats revealed "a total lack of political and social ethics on the part of a leader."</p> <p>"I think the chat has taken off the reins, it's something bigger, across the island," she said. More Home Stories

Controversy over proposed road in South Lake County
By Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jul 17 2019 07:06PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Controversy_over_proposed_road_in_Lake_C_0_7530256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Controversy_over_proposed_road_in_Lake_C_0_7530256_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Controversy_over_proposed_road_in_Lake_C_0_7530256_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Controversy_over_proposed_road_in_Lake_C_0_7530256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Controversy_over_proposed_road_in_Lake_C_0_7530256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Controversy over proposed road in South Lake County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> Lake County is considering building the County Road 455 expansion, connecting South Lake to Clermont.

The road could run from Schofield Road to Hartwood Marsh Road, through a rural area and marsh land. Nearby residents are concerned the road would bring more traffic through their quiet neighborhood.

"It's gonna turn our rural settlement into a highway cut-through," said Joe Cassidy, who feels the rural lifestyle and wildlife are being threatened. "It would just be gone, honestly, it would just completely destroy everything we have worked so hard to protect."

Family forever changed after crash leaves child dead, father unresponsive in ICU
By Amanda McKenzie, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jul 17 2019 03:24PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 08:21PM EDT

Tragedy struck a Florida family, when a mother, father and 18-month-old girl were hit by a car while out for a bicycle ride. That little girl did not survive, and her father remains in intensive care.

Walking to the site of where it all happened, baby Adalyn Zisa's grandmother, grandfather and uncles laid flowers on the side of the road.

"She was just a great joy," maternal grandmother Kathy Kenahan said of Adalyn.

Deputies search for missing and endangered Florida teen
Posted Jul 17 2019 01:59PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 02:00PM EDT

Deputies are searching for a missing teen who made concerning statements to his family.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that 14-year-old Kodah Gaylord is missing from his residence on southeast 129th Lane.

They say that he ran away on June 24th. However, he spoke to a family member on Wednesday, July 17th. His family is concerned for his well-being after certain statements. Huggies puts fathers on diaper packages for the first time 