- The Florida Department of Transportation has suspended interstate and state road lane closures in the Central Florida area due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Dorian. Lane closures may become necessary if needed for emergency work or continued hurricane prep.

Contractors on all construction projects are securing work sites, clearing traffic control devices that are not actively being used to direct traffic, and checking drainage systems.

All available lanes will remain open on the interstate system in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

When a hurricane is approaching, FDOT directs all road and bridge contractors to temporarily suspend all operations on construction projects.