- Millions of people send in their DNA to try to learn more about their nationalities and family history, and cops are using it to their advantage to catch suspects.

Fox 35 spoke with a family member of one of the Daytona Beach murders that cops say may be connected to Robert Hayes.

The relative said she's in shock, but happy cops have a suspect.

Cops say without DNA genealogy, they might not have ever found a suspect in the killings of these four women, and they wouldn't be surprised if they found more victims.

The road to tracking down Hayes, who police say killed four women across Florida, was a long one.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says Daytona Beach police tested his DNA against the state prison database five to seven years ago.

"It came back negative," Chitwood said. Now we know why. Because he doesn't have any relatives that were in the state prison system in Florida."

But thanks to advancements in technology, he says investigators finally found a familial match and then looked at every branch of the family tree, leading to Hayes.

It helps, he says, that sites like these are growing in popularity with more people putting more information out there.

"This is a pretty cool tool. I don't think anybody saw the residual effects of this were going to be a really good effect."

Investigators are still working to determine whether the death of Stacey Gage is connected to Hayes.

"There's lot of decomposition. We didn't get any evidence. But what this guy has done though is he's proven to adapt himself as a killer," Sheriff Chitwood said.

Gage's daughter told Fox 35 Tuesday, "My family is pleased that he's been taken into custody. We hope that justice is served. We have a huge support system and are thankful for that. The news was shocking when I got the call as it's been so long and I just honestly thought this day would never come."

Hayes is locked up in Palm Beach County.

The State Attorney's Office expects to charge him in Volusia County soon.