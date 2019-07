- Captain Morgan and the Orlando City Soccer Club are teaming up to give away free tickets to the MLS 2019 All-Star Game in Orlando.

Free tickets will go to people who are 21 and over with the first, middle or last name of "Morgan."

It said in a news release that up to 10 "Morgans" will receive free tickets for them and up to two friends who are also 21 and over.

The MLS All-Star game will feature MLS all-stars against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

"Morgans" can claim their tickets by stopping by the Captain Morgan section of the Soccer Celebration at Exploria Stadium between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If someone named Morgan already has a ticket to the match, they will be able to swap them out for tickets from the Captain.