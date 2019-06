Authorities say controlled burns in Brevard and Osceola counties are producing smoke in Orange County. The fires are 8,000 acres and 1,075 acres, respectively.

Several residents had reported seeing heavy smoke near Orlando International Airport, but it appears to be related to those prescribed burns, according to a spokesperson with Orange County Fire Rescue. The fires are under control, and there is no threat to Orange County residents.

In Polk County, firefighters have been battling a brush in the Brooker Creek Preserve. The fire, known as the Midway Trail Fire, is estimated to be about 20 acres and is 70 percent contained. Florida Forest Service personnel are working to finish containment lines. Due to dense vegetation, heavier equipment has been called in to assiste. No structures are threatened.