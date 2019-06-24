< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> Baby found wandering along busy highway; parents found in 'narcotic-induced coma' Baby found wandering along busy highway; parents found in 'narcotic-induced coma' 24 2019 10:15PM Posted Jun 24 2019 10:08PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 24 2019 10:15PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 10:16PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414539054-414537941" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414539054" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAK HILL, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Brevard County woman says she was driving to a doctor's appointment in Volusia County when she noticed a baby along the highway.</p> <p>"I noticed cars in front of me slowing down and that’s when I noticed the baby standing from like you to me," she said.</p> <p>A close call as a baby boy is found along U.S. 1 in Oak Hill. </p> <p>Erica Strozier got out of her car immediately. </p> <p>"I saw a little toddler, no more than 18-24 months, walking into U.S. 1. <br /> I instantly turned around and called 911," she said.</p> <p>As Erica was on the phone, "I was trying to keep the baby calm and was like, 'Come here, sweetie,' and the baby came right up to me."</p> <p>She says the baby was alone.</p> <p>"When I first saw him, he was looking confused. The baby was just lost, diapers soiled all the way to the ground. Body covered in nothing but mosquito bites."</p> <p>When a deputy arrived, she said, "He was like 'Thank you, ma'am.'"</p> <p>According to the arrest report, the deputy went to a nearby trailer park and found the baby’s parents in a drug-induced coma foaming at the mouth.</p> <p>Investigators say the place was filthy, with knives within reach of the baby. </p> <p>"When he went into the trailer he said there was feces, food and the parents foaming all at the mouth. <br /> When they walked out the door they weren’t even concerned about the baby, they could barely stand," she said.</p> <p>Deputies arrested the baby’s mother and father, Yajaira Tirado and Jacob Krueger. </p> <p>They’re charged with child neglect.</p> <p>Last year, the same deputy arrested the mother for leaving two children home alone. </p> <p>Strozier, who’s a grandmother, says it’s sad. </p> <p>"I don’t know what kind of drugs they were on, but it was sickening. L to R: FF/EMT Jordan Bennett; Engineer/Paramedi Blake McCorkle; Lt./EMT Jason Ness; FF/EMT Bruce Mace; EMT Nicholas Gammello and Paramedic Jacob Gault
© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. First responders save man after 45 minutes of CPR
Posted Jun 24 2019 10:36PM EDT
Six Lake County first responders are being called heroes, after tirelessly performing CPR for more than 40 minutes, saving a man's life.

Shabiah Gordon's near-death experience began in the early morning hours of February 24, when his wife Rosa Gordon noticed that her 39-year-old husband's breathing was not normal. 

Rosa tried unsuccessfully to wake up her husband, who had not had any health issues previously. UCF student critical; suspect out on bond after hit-and-run
Posted Jun 24 2019 06:09PM EDT
Troopers say a 21-year-old University of Central Florida student is clinging to life after a hit-and-run driver hit her near campus.

The Florida Highway Patrol said London Harrell was hit by a vehicle driving along the shoulder of Napiers Circle on Saturday. 

Lt. Kim Montes said Harrell appeared to be walking well into the grass lawn when the driver struck her, causing major injuries. The image was taken at 03:53:59 UTC on June 16, 2019 by NASA's Curiosity rover. (Photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech) Faith Taylor captured a magical moment between a couple while they were taking engagement photos in Yosemite National Park, and is now hoping to give the picture to them. (Photo Credit: Faith Taylor @16faithtaylor via Twitter) Granger Smith and Amber Smith attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Fox 35 News App id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/first-responders-save-man-after-45-minutes-of-cpr" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/EMSClermont_1561430028306_7440308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/EMSClermont_1561430028306_7440308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/EMSClermont_1561430028306_7440308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/EMSClermont_1561430028306_7440308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/EMSClermont_1561430028306_7440308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="L&#x20;to&#x20;R&#x3a;&#x20;FF&#x2f;EMT&#x20;Jordan&#x20;Bennett&#x3b;&#x20;Engineer&#x2f;Paramedi&#x20;Blake&#x20;McCorkle&#x3b;&#x20;Lt&#x2e;&#x2f;EMT&#x20;Jason&#x20;Ness&#x3b;&#x20;FF&#x2f;EMT&#x20;Bruce&#x20;Mace&#x3b;&#x20;EMT&#x20;Nicholas&#x20;Gammello&#x20;and&#x20;Paramedic&#x20;Jacob&#x20;Gault" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>First responders save man after 45 minutes of CPR</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/baby-found-wandering-along-busy-highway-parents-found-in-narcotic-induced-coma-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby found wandering along busy highway; parents found in 'narcotic-induced coma'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/nasas-curiosity-rover-captures-image-of-mysterious-white-light-on-mars" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/NASA%20ROVER%20CURIOSITY%20LIGHT_1561424834996.jpg_7438894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/NASA%20ROVER%20CURIOSITY%20LIGHT_1561424834996.jpg_7438894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/NASA%20ROVER%20CURIOSITY%20LIGHT_1561424834996.jpg_7438894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/NASA%20ROVER%20CURIOSITY%20LIGHT_1561424834996.jpg_7438894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/NASA%20ROVER%20CURIOSITY%20LIGHT_1561424834996.jpg_7438894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;image&#x20;was&#x20;taken&#x20;at&#x20;03&#x3a;53&#x3a;59&#x20;UTC&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;by&#x20;NASA&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Curiosity&#x20;rover&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;NASA&#x2f;JPL-Caltech&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA's Curiosity rover captures image of mysterious white light on Mars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/woman-searching-for-couple-after-capturing-beam-of-light-shining-down-during-engagement-photo-shoot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/wedding%20THUMB_1561417528215.jpg_7438377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/wedding%20THUMB_1561417528215.jpg_7438377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/wedding%20THUMB_1561417528215.jpg_7438377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/wedding%20THUMB_1561417528215.jpg_7438377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/wedding%20THUMB_1561417528215.jpg_7438377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Faith&#x20;Taylor&#x20;captured&#x20;a&#x20;magical&#x20;moment&#x20;between&#x20;a&#x20;couple&#x20;while&#x20;they&#x20;were&#x20;taking&#x20;engagement&#x20;photos&#x20;in&#x20;Yosemite&#x20;National&#x20;Park&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;is&#x20;now&#x20;hoping&#x20;to&#x20;give&#x20;the&#x20;picture&#x20;to&#x20;them&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Faith&#x20;Taylor&#x20;&#x40;16faithtaylor&#x20;via&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman searching for couple after capturing beam of light shining down during engagement photo shoot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/every-single-thing-reminds-me-of-him-granger-smiths-wife-amber-gives-update-after-losing-son" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/getty_grangerambersmithfile_062419_1561420284414_7438857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/getty_grangerambersmithfile_062419_1561420284414_7438857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/getty_grangerambersmithfile_062419_1561420284414_7438857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/getty_grangerambersmithfile_062419_1561420284414_7438857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/getty_grangerambersmithfile_062419_1561420284414_7438857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Granger&#x20;Smith&#x20;and&#x20;Amber&#x20;Smith&#x20;attend&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;54th&#x20;Academy&#x20;Of&#x20;Country&#x20;Music&#x20;Awards&#x20;at&#x20;MGM&#x20;Grand&#x20;Garden&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x2c;&#x20;Nevada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ethan&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Every single thing reminds me of him': Granger Smith's wife Amber gives update after losing son</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 