- Have you ever thought about how you'd break your car window if you had to?

Well, experts say give it some thought.

Car experts at AAA recently studied how effective different tools on the market were at breaking car windows.

They looked at six options ranging from high-tech hammer-like tools to small, pocket-sized, spring-loaded punch tools - all to be used in the case of a vehicle going into a body of water or some other emergency where the doors won't open.

"What we found is that some of them worked really well, some worked okay," said AAA Managing Engineering Director John Nielsen.

Most of the tools were effective on many car windows.

Nielsen said the tool that functioned best with the smallest effort was the spring-loaded punch tool which drivers can keep on a key ring or in a glove box, and that runs for as low as about $7 on Amazon or in a lot of automotive stores.

However, one of the biggest take-aways from the study was that none of the tools worked on a type of glass that is being used on more and more vehicles.

Many cars use tempered windows which are designed to shatter safely if needed.

A growing number are now using laminated glass,which contain a layer of plastic between two sheets of glass.

"They're designed to keep you in the car in case of an accident [ejection]," Nielsen said, "but they're certainly not going to let you out in case of a fire or accident where you need to get out a window."

They just don't break, even repeated whacks with a hammer wouldn't punch through one of the windows.

While a number of cars have gone all laminated, most still have at least one tempered window in case of escape.

AAA recommends drivers check the small markings in the lower corners of each of their windows to know which are breakable so they can plan ahead in case of an emergency.

Experts say if nothing else: Plan ahead.

"This isn't a situation most people find themselves in: Suddenly they're in a body of water, panic sets in, they don't know what to do," said Lt. Brandon Allen from Orange County Fire Rescue.

Allen said his water rescue team responds to an average of two to three vehicles in the water each month.

He says most vehicles go into retention ponds.

With so much water in Florida, experts say it's important to consider that worst case scenario and know your escape route.

"Really at the end of the day, get out any way you can," Lt. Allen said.