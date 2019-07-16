< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. AAA: Newer car windows could trap you in an emergency AAA: Newer car windows could trap you in an emergency <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418569552.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418569552");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418569552_418568155_168028"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418569552_418568155_168028";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418568155","video":"585017","title":"AAA%3A%20Newer%20car%20windows%20could%20trap%20you%20in%20an%20emergency","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FAAA__Newer_car_windows_could_trap_you_in_0_7528087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FAAA__Newer_car_windows_could_trap_you_in_an_emer_585017_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657937677%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DCxBoGLWvpAMuK1bc5T4KsFYGcX4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Faaa-newer-car-windows-could-trap-you-in-an-emergency"}},"createDate":"Jul 16 2019 10:14PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418569552_418568155_168028",video:"585017",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/AAA__Newer_car_windows_could_trap_you_in_0_7528087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/16/AAA__Newer_car_windows_could_trap_you_in_an_emer_585017_1800.mp4?Expires=1657937677&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=CxBoGLWvpAMuK1bc5T4KsFYGcX4",eventLabel:"AAA%3A%20Newer%20car%20windows%20could%20trap%20you%20in%20an%20emergency-418568155",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Faaa-newer-car-windows-could-trap-you-in-an-emergency"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 16 2019 10:20PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 10:14PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:21PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418569552-418569527" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418569552" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE MARY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Have you ever thought about how you'd break your car window if you had to? </p><p>Well, experts say give it some thought.</p><p>Car experts at AAA recently studied how effective different tools on the market were at breaking car windows. </p><p>They looked at six options ranging from high-tech hammer-like tools to small, pocket-sized, spring-loaded punch tools - all to be used in the case of a vehicle going into a body of water or some other emergency where the doors won't open.</p><p>"What we found is that some of them worked really well, some worked okay," said AAA Managing Engineering Director John Nielsen.</p><p>Most of the tools were effective on many car windows. </p><p>Nielsen said the tool that functioned best with the smallest effort was the spring-loaded punch tool which drivers can keep on a key ring or in a glove box, and that runs for as low as about $7 on Amazon or in a lot of automotive stores.</p><p>However, one of the biggest take-aways from the study was that none of the tools worked on a type of glass that is being used on more and more vehicles.</p><p>Many cars use tempered windows which are designed to shatter safely if needed. </p><p>A growing number are now using laminated glass,which contain a layer of plastic between two sheets of glass.</p><p>"They're designed to keep you in the car in case of an accident [ejection]," Nielsen said, "but they're certainly not going to let you out in case of a fire or accident where you need to get out a window."</p><p>They just don't break, even repeated whacks with a hammer wouldn't punch through one of the windows.</p><p>While a number of cars have gone all laminated, most still have at least one tempered window in case of escape. </p><p>AAA recommends drivers check the small markings in the lower corners of each of their windows to know which are breakable so they can plan ahead in case of an emergency.</p><p>Experts say if nothing else: Plan ahead.</p><p>"This isn't a situation most people find themselves in: Suddenly they're in a body of water, panic sets in, they don't know what to do," said Lt. Brandon Allen from Orange County Fire Rescue.</p><p>Allen said his water rescue team responds to an average of two to three vehicles in the water each month.</p><p>He says most vehicles go into retention ponds.</p><p>With so much water in Florida, experts say it's important to consider that worst case scenario and know your escape route.</p><p>"Really at the end of the day, get out any way you can," Lt. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Remembering_Apollo_11__50_years_later_0_7527095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Remembering_Apollo_11__50_years_later_0_7527095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Remembering_Apollo_11__50_years_later_0_7527095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Remembering_Apollo_11__50_years_later_0_7527095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Remembering_Apollo_11__50_years_later_0_7527095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> Posted Jul 15 2019 02:23PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:15PM EDT

The nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11 starting on Tuesday.

On July 15th, 1969, Apollo 11 lifted off from Cape Canaveral and headed for the moon. Onboard was flying ace Neil Armstrong, scholar Buzz Aldrin, and crack test pilot Michael Collins.</p><p>Days later, on July 20th, hundreds of millions tuned in to radios or grainy black-and-white images on TV as Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon. Posted Jul 16 2019 07:22PM EDT

New details have been revealed in the case of a Boone High School student who was shot and killed while on his way to school.

Court documents show prosecutors believe 19-year-old Deandre Florence is responsible for the death of 15-year-old Alejandro Vargas Martinez, fatally shot while walking to school in December of 2018. Posted Jul 16 2019 05:10PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 05:35PM EDT

The world's leaders in autonomous vehicle research and development have descended on Orlando, putting Central Florida in the spotlight. 

Orlando is hosting the automated vehicle symposium while vying to be a hub for the technology that autonomous vehicles use.

"Getting the word out, helping people understand why Orlando is the best destination for testing, manufacturing and finding their new talents that apply for the automated vehicle industry," said Sheena Fowler, vice president of innovation of the Orlando Economic Partnership. "We're looking to really expand peoples' perceptions of Orlando and help them understand the other half of what we have to offer." <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/aaa-newer-car-windows-could-trap-you-in-an-emergency"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="broken window_1563330006448.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>AAA: Newer car windows could trap you in an emergency</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rendering of a distant alien planet in orbit around a binary star system at the edge of a gaseous nebula. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Distant Alien Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/pacquiao-vs-thurman-what-to-know-before-watching-the-most-anticipated-fight-of-the-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(L-R) Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman face off during a press conference at Gotham Hall in preparation for their upcoming fight. (Photo by J. Yim/Getty Images)" title="THE FIGHT_1563327014714.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pacquiao vs Thurman: What to know before watching the most anticipated fight of the year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/5-lifestyle-behaviors-found-to-lower-risk-of-alzheimers-by-60-percent-new-research-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman holds a model of a human brain in her hands on June 1, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)" title="1157798734_1563325589792-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 lifestyle behaviors found to lower risk of Alzheimer's by 60 percent, new research finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 