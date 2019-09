- Two men were arrested in Palm Coast early Monday morning, accused of flashing guns at McDonald’s drive-thru employees over cold food.

The incident happened at McDonald's on Belle Terre Parkway near Palm Coast Parkway.

According to deputies, Jawan Davis, 20, and Jordon Dunn, 20, were unhappy because their hamburgers were cold.

The drive-thru attendant told dispatchers the customers were so upset, they flashed guns at him.

“They pulled it out, and quote unquote said — ‘I do not play with my food,’ and demanded the food be remade,” said the worker on the 911 call.

The worker told the suspects he would remake their food, but really called 911.

Once deputies arrived, they arrested Davis and Dunn.

Upon searching the car they were in, deputies found a stolen gun and a BB gun.

“Due to their ignorance, we were able to take a two dangerous subjects off the street and also recover the stolen firearm,” said Commander Gerald Ditolla, with Flagler County Sheriffs Office.

Davis told deputies they were only joking.

Deputies also found marijuana in the car.

Davis is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a firearm and driving without a license.

Dunn is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and marijuana possession.

Both are being held in jail with no bond.