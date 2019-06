Photo courtesy: OUC Photo courtesy: OUC

- Thousands of sea creatures will soon find a new habitat to call home about 10 miles off Florida’s coast.

The Voici Bernadette was loaded up with 200 tons, or 400,000 pounds, of concrete donated by OUC.

The 180-foot cargo freighter was towed off-shore in St. Lucie County and sunk to create a new habitat and refuge for marine life.

Dozens of boats followed the caravan out to sea and witnessed the intentional sinking.

You can even hear the celebratory reaction as the last of the ship went under the water.



The artificial reef project is a partnership between OUC, the Coastal Conservation Association Florida and the St. Lucie County Artificial Reef Program.