m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424548645" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424548645" data-article-version="1.0">Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424548645" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/valley-women-claim-botched-lip-injections-caused-severe-infection" data-title="Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/valley-women-claim-botched-lip-injections-caused-severe-infection" 19 2019 01:33PM fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-424548645"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 01:33PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 03:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-424548645" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424548645-424548299"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424548645-424548299" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424548645" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHOENIX (FOX 10 PHOENIX)</strong> - They're all the rage for some women - pouty lips. To get the look, they're paying to have lip injections. Which works out for most, but several Valley women are dealing with a nightmare after their lip injections were botched. We want to warn you - the photos you're about to see are pretty graphic.</p> <p>We spoke to seven girls who say they went to the house willingly to get lip injections. They tell us they had been recommended by other people who have gone previously and had good results. What these girls have in common is August third. They didn't know each other beforehand but met after their lips were infected. </p> <p>Again, we want to warn that these images are graphic. Swelling, cold sores, puss, and much more.</p> <p>On August third, these girls went to a home in Maricopa to get lip injections. Instead, they left with their lips infected.</p> <p>"Right after I left getting my lips done - an hour later, my lips got huge, like, giant," said Alexandra Garaventa, who claims lip injections caused infection.</p> <p>"The pain after was so bad, I couldn't even feel my lips," said Ashleigh Villaverde, who also claims lip injections caused infection. "We couldn't even sit there and go to bed, our lips were throbbing."</p> <p>The girls say the woman who performed the procedure came highly recommended and at a low cost.</p> <p>"It was cheaper, that's not the smartest thing but since I had seen so many people and my friend had been going for a year," Garaventa said. "She was telling people that she was certified to do lip injections and since I [had] seen other people's [lips], I had decided why not go."</p> <p>Villaverde says this wasn't her first time going to the woman to get her lips done. In fact, she had gone several times before. But this time, it felt different.</p> <p>"As soon as I went this time, I knew something was wrong because each time I injected, it hurt so bad," Villaverde said. "That has never happened before. They have swelled up, but never to the point that I couldn't even touch them."</p> <p>The girls rushed to the emergency room hours after the injections. Some were admitted to the hospital, with doctors not knowing what was put into their lips.</p> <p>"When I came in, they already knew what was going on," said Nayhely McLaughlin, who claims lip injections caused infection. "They asked if I went to Maricopa - we just had, like, eight girls here yesterday."</p> <p>The girls say the woman would charge $80 a milliliter. The average cost is $600. We headed to the home where this happened and there was no answer at the door.</p> <p>"We don't know if it's going to have good or bad results," McLaughlin said. "If we're going to have scars, we don't know if it's going to leave us ugly. We don't know if it's going to leave us ugly or start to rot."</p> <p>The girls also tell us the woman would only do these procedures on Saturdays, going on to say she allegedly had more than 20 people waiting to get this procedure done. </p> <p>The Maricopa Police Department has been notified. We have reached out to them and we're waiting to hear back. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Banana-targeting fungus may cause 'apocalyptic scenario' for the fruit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 11:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It might be time to say goodbye to bananas. It might also be time to panic.</p><p>An "apocalyptic" scenario for the most popular type of banana may be unfolding in Latin America. A strong and incredibly hard to stop fungus has been spotted in the area.</p><p>The fungus, a strain of Fusarium oxysporum, is known as Tropical Race 4, the New York Post reports . The Colombian Agricultural Institute has confirmed that a strain of TP4 was found. This caused the government to declare a national state of emergency.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/air-pollution-can-be-as-harmful-to-lungs-as-smoking-a-pack-of-cigarettes-a-day-study-finds" title="Air pollution can be as harmful to lungs as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, study finds" data-articleId="424265606" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Increased_levels_of_air_pollution_may_ca_0_7598991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Increased_levels_of_air_pollution_may_ca_0_7598991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Increased_levels_of_air_pollution_may_ca_0_7598991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Increased_levels_of_air_pollution_may_ca_0_7598991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Increased_levels_of_air_pollution_may_ca_0_7598991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A long-term increase of just three parts per billion of ground-level ozone outside a person’s home can cause lung damage equivalent to that resulting from smoking a pack of cigarettes a day for 29 years." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Air pollution can be as harmful to lungs as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 09:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Air pollution could be causing emphysema, even in people who have never smoked, a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA found.</p><p>A long-term increase of just three parts per billion of ground-level ozone (O3) — which is considered by the Environmental Protection Agency to be the “main ingredient in smog” — outside a person’s home opens them up to a level of lung damage that is effectively the same as that which would occur after smoking a pack of cigarettes every day for 29 years.</p><p>Air pollution has historically been associated with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, but connections between long-term air pollution exposure and emphysema, which has long been thought of as a smoker’s disease, have been unclear.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/miniature-horses-allowed-to-fly-as-service-animals-department-of-transportation-announces" title="Miniature horses allowed to fly as service animals, Department of Transportation announces" data-articleId="424244626" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/Miniature_horses_cleared_as_service_anim_0_7597684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/Miniature_horses_cleared_as_service_anim_0_7597684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/Miniature_horses_cleared_as_service_anim_0_7597684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/Miniature_horses_cleared_as_service_anim_0_7597684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/Miniature_horses_cleared_as_service_anim_0_7597684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Miniature horses cleared as service animals on planes" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Miniature horses allowed to fly as service animals, Department of Transportation announces</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 02:56PM EDT</span></p> <p 