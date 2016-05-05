< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:30AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Single mom with terminal cancer makes bucket list</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/jeopardy-champ-james-holzhauer-donates-to-pancreatic-cancer-charity-walk-in-trebek-s-honor-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>‘Jeopardy!' champ donates to pancreatic cancer</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/beagles-and-other-scent-hounds-could-be-used-to-help-in-early-detection-of-lung-cancers-study-finds"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/dogsmellstudyfree_beaglesniffingbloodsample_062019_1561077748804_7428366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Dogs may help detect cancer early, study suggests</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/georgia-woman-celebrates-milestone-5-years-cancer-free"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/celebrate%20life%20cancer%20free_1560977028129.png_7420097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Georgia woman celebrates 5 years cancer-free</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/georgia-toddler-diagnosed-with-rare-ovarian-cancer-now-disease-free"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/kenni%20cancer%20free%20for%20web_1560959620482.png_7419439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Toddler with rare cancer now disease-free</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Cancer cells can spread to other parts of the body through the blood. And now, researchers have developed <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/science/scientists-develop-new-laser-that-can-find-and-destroy-cancer-cells-in-the-blood">a new kind of laser that can find and zap those tumor cells</a> from the outside of the skin.</p> <p>Though it may still be a ways away from becoming a commercial diagnostic tool, the laser is up to 1,000 times more sensitive than current methods used to detect tumor cells in blood, the researchers reported June 12 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.</p> <p>To test for cancer spread, doctors typically take blood samples, but often the tests fail to find tumor cells even if they are present in a single sample, especially if the patient has an early form of cancer, said senior author Vladimir Zharov, director of the nanomedicine center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.</p> <p>If the tests do come back positive, that typically means there's a high concentration of circulating tumor cells in the blood; at that point, the cancer has likely spread widely to other organs and it's often "too late to effectively treat patients," Zharov added. [Top 10 Cancer-Fighting Foods]</p> <p>Years ago, Zharov and his team came up with the idea of an alternate, noninvasive method to test larger quantities of blood with a greater sensitivity. Taking the familiar route, they tested it in the lab, then on animals and recently brought it to clinical trials in humans.</p> <p>The new technology, dubbed the Cytophone, uses pulses of laser light on the outside of the skin to heat up cells in the blood. But the laser only heats up melanoma cells — not healthy cells — because these cells carry a dark pigment called melanin, which absorbs the light. The Cytophone then uses an ultrasound technique to detect the teensy, tiny waves emitted by this heating effect.</p> <p>They tested the technology on 28 light-skinned patients who had melanoma and on 19 healthy volunteers who didn't have melanoma. They shone the laser onto the patients' hands and found that within 10 seconds to 60 minutes, the technology could identify circulating tumor cells in 27 out of 28 of those volunteers.</p> <p><strong>Finding and killing tumor cells</strong></p> <p>The device didn't return any false positives on the healthy volunteers, and it didn't cause safety concerns or side effects, they said. Melanin is a pigment that is normally present in the skin, but skin cells aren't harmed, Zharov said. Even though the skin produces melanin naturally, this laser technique doesn’t harm those cells. That’s because the laser light exposes a relatively a large area on the skin (so it's not focused enough on individual skin cells to damage them), while the laser energy is more concentrated on the blood vessels and circulating tumor cells, he added.</p> <p>Unexpectedly, the team also found that after the treatment, the cancer patients had fewer circulating tumor cells. "We used a relatively low energy" with the primary purpose of diagnosing rather than treating the cancer, Zharov said. Yet, even at that low energy, the laser beam seemed able to destroy the cancer cells.</p> <p>Here’s how it works: As the melanin absorbs the heat, the water around the melanin inside the cells begins to evaporate, producing a bubble that expands and collapses, mechanically destroying the cell, Zharov said.</p> <p>"Our goal is by killing these cells, we can help prevent the spreading of metastatic cancer," he said. But he hopes to conduct more research to optimize the device further to kill more tumor cells, while still being harmless to other cells.</p> <p>They also haven't yet tested the device on people with darker skin, who have higher levels of melanin. Even so, only a very small percentage of African Americans get melanoma.</p> <p>The team hopes to expand the technology to find circulating tumor cells released by cancers other than melanoma. These cancer cells don't carry melanin, so to detect them, the researchers would first need to inject the patients with specific markers or molecules that would bind to these cells so that they can be targeted by the laser. They have so far demonstrated that this technique could work on human breast cancer cells in the lab.</p> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.livescience.com/64323-strange-cancer-risk-factors.html">7 Odd Things That Raise Your Risk of Cancer (and 1 That Doesn't)</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.livescience.com/35522-side-effects-cancer-treatments-coping-tips-110302.html">7 Side Effects of Cancer Treatment, and How to Cope with Them</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.livescience.com/11041-10-deadliest-cancers-cure.html">The 10 Deadliest Cancers and Why There's No Cure</a></li> </ul> <p><em>Originally published on </em><em><a href="https://www.livescience.com/65723-laser-find-destroy-cancer-cells.html" target="_blank">Live Science</a></em><em>.</em></p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/science/scientists-develop-new-laser-that-can-find-and-destroy-cancer-cells-in-the-blood">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402457" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/long-work-hours-can-increase-risk-of-stroke-by-up-to-45-percent-study-says" title="Long work hours can increase risk of stroke by up to 45 percent, study says" data-articleId="414118550" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Risk_of_stroke_increases_with_long_work__0_7431490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Risk_of_stroke_increases_with_long_work__0_7431490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Risk_of_stroke_increases_with_long_work__0_7431490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Risk_of_stroke_increases_with_long_work__0_7431490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Risk_of_stroke_increases_with_long_work__0_7431490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Researchers at the American Heart Association found that people who work long hours — particularly those who have been working long hours for 10 years or more — are at significantly higher risk of stroke." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Long work hours can increase risk of stroke by up to 45 percent, study says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Clocking long hours at work might earn you bonus points with your boss, but new research shows that it could also increase your risk of stroke up to 45 percent, especially for those under the age of 50.</p><p>Researchers at the American Heart Association found that people who work long hours — particularly those who have been working long hours for 10 years or more — are at significantly higher risk of stroke.</p><p>“Working long hours” was defined as working more than 10 hours in a day on at least 50 days out of the year — that’s approximately one 10-hour day a week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/larger-bone-spike-at-back-of-head-in-young-adults-possibly-due-to-poor-posture-from-tech-study-says" title="Larger bone spike at back of head in young adults possibly due to poor posture from tech, study says" data-articleId="414098274" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Bone_spikes_may_be_getting_larger_in_you_0_7431527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Bone_spikes_may_be_getting_larger_in_you_0_7431527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Bone_spikes_may_be_getting_larger_in_you_0_7431527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Bone_spikes_may_be_getting_larger_in_you_0_7431527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Bone_spikes_may_be_getting_larger_in_you_0_7431527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A recent study indicated that a natural bone growth in the back of our heads may be getting larger because of bad posture caused by electronic devices." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Larger bone spike at back of head in young adults possibly due to poor posture from tech, study says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A horn-like growth in the back of our heads appears to be getting larger in younger adults, and poor posture resulting from the advancement of technology could be a factor, a study suggests.</p><p>The bony growth, which is known as an “external occipital protuberance,” can be found at the back of the skull, just above the base of the neck. The role of the projection is to distribute force over a large area of the bone’s surface and it can arise at spots near ligaments, tendons, or joints.</p><p>According to the study, which has been published in several scientific journals including Nature , that spike has now been spotted in radiographs because it’s getting bigger, especially for those in the 18-30 age bracket.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/two-bottled-water-brands-sold-at-target-whole-foods-contain-toxic-levels-of-arsenic-report-finds" title="Bottled water sold at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods contain toxic levels of arsenic, report finds" data-articleId="414048234" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Many people buy bottled water at a premium under the assumption that it is healthier, cleaner and safer than tap water, but new consumer reports reveal that not all bottled water is actually a better choice." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bottled water sold at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods contain toxic levels of arsenic, report finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many people buy bottled water at a premium under the assumption that it is healthier, cleaner and safer than tap water, but new consumer reports reveal that not all bottled water is actually a better choice.</p><p>The California Center for Environmental Health issued a release on Tuesday regarding independent testing that found high levels of arsenic — a toxic metal that can cause reproductive harm, cancer and birth defects — in two prominent bottled water brands.</p><p>CEH has sent legal notices to the manufacturers and retailers of Starkey Water, owned by Whole Foods, and Peñafiel, owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper, which is bottled in Mexico and sold at Target and Walmart.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/kyle-larson-claims-3rd-straight-nascar-pole-at-sonoma-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/06/Chase_Elliott_arrives_back_in_Dawsonvill_0_5890925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/06/Chase_Elliott_arrives_back_in_Dawsonvill_0_5890925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/06/Chase_Elliott_arrives_back_in_Dawsonvill_0_5890925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/06/Chase_Elliott_arrives_back_in_Dawsonvill_0_5890925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/06/Chase_Elliott_arrives_back_in_Dawsonvill_0_5890925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kyle Larson claims 3rd straight NASCAR pole at Sonoma</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/li-man-becomes-11th-dominican-republic-vacation-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>LI man becomes 11th Dominican Republic vacation death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/group-of-boy-scouts-survive-fiery-crash-on-florida-s-turnpike" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/OKEECHOBEE%20COUNTY%20FIRE%20RESCUE_boy%20scout%20crash%201_062319_1561310382477.png_7434036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/OKEECHOBEE%20COUNTY%20FIRE%20RESCUE_boy%20scout%20crash%201_062319_1561310382477.png_7434036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/OKEECHOBEE%20COUNTY%20FIRE%20RESCUE_boy%20scout%20crash%201_062319_1561310382477.png_7434036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/OKEECHOBEE%20COUNTY%20FIRE%20RESCUE_boy%20scout%20crash%201_062319_1561310382477.png_7434036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/OKEECHOBEE%20COUNTY%20FIRE%20RESCUE_boy%20scout%20crash%201_062319_1561310382477.png_7434036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Group of Boy Scouts survive fiery crash on Florida's Turnpike</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-dog-the-bounty-hunter-star-beth-chapman-in-medically-induced-coma-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Diamond&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman in medically-induced coma: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-underway-for-missing-florida-woman-with-alzheimer-s" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/missing%20melanie%20welch_1561308120540.png_7434010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/missing%20melanie%20welch_1561308120540.png_7434010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/missing%20melanie%20welch_1561308120540.png_7434010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/missing%20melanie%20welch_1561308120540.png_7434010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/missing%20melanie%20welch_1561308120540.png_7434010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search underway for missing Florida woman with Alzheimer's</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 