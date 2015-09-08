< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Overnight stays approved for surgical centers class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414873221.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414873221");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414873221-263957423"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/08/640_surgery_1441761144306_179834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/08/640_surgery_1441761144306_179834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/08/640_surgery_1441761144306_179834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/08/640_surgery_1441761144306_179834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/08/640_surgery_1441761144306_179834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414873221-263957423" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/08/640_surgery_1441761144306_179834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - After years of debate about the issue, a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis will allow patients to stay up to 24 hours at ambulatory surgical centers.</p> <p>Patients currently are required to leave the facilities on the same day they are admitted for treatment. But with the bill allowing 24-hour stays, they will be able to remain overnight to recuperate from surgical procedures, similar to the way they can recuperate at hospitals.</p> <p>The House had repeatedly tried to make the change in recent years but had not been able to reach agreement with the Senate. During this year’s session, however, House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, made revamping the health-care system a top priority, and the 24-hour stay change was included in a broader health-care bill (HB 843) signed Tuesday by DeSantis.</p> <p>The House also has supported allowing 72-hour stays at entities known as recovery care centers. More Health Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ecdysterone, a naturally occurring steroid hormone that is found in the leafy green vegetable has similar effects to steroid drugs, according to the study." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chemical in spinach enhances physical performance, should be added to doping list, researchers say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Popeye the cartoon sailor would eat spinach to quickly grow muscles, boost his strength and save the day, but while it’s just a cartoon, new research suggests Popeye may have actually been “doping.”</p><p>A study released by Freie Universitat Berlin suggests that a chemical found in spinach has similar effects to steroids, and should be added to the doping list.</p><p>Ecdysterone, a naturally occurring steroid hormone that is found in the leafy green vegetable has similar effects to steroid drugs, according to the study.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/cbd-could-help-fight-antibiotic-resistant-infections-new-research-suggests" title="CBD could help fight antibiotic-resistant infections, new research suggests" data-articleId="414743538" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/CBD_shows_promise_as_antibiotic__new_res_0_7444639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/CBD_shows_promise_as_antibiotic__new_res_0_7444639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/CBD_shows_promise_as_antibiotic__new_res_0_7444639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/CBD_shows_promise_as_antibiotic__new_res_0_7444639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/CBD_shows_promise_as_antibiotic__new_res_0_7444639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The research found CBD to be active against strains of staphylococcus, which cause staph infections, and streptococcus bacteria, which cause strep throat." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CBD could help fight antibiotic-resistant infections, new research suggests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive chemical compound extracted from cannabis and hemp plants, has been used to help treat conditions like epilepsy and anxiety, and new research suggests it could also help fight drug-resistant superbugs.</p><p>CBD was tested against many forms of bacteria, “including bacteria that have become resistant to other antibiotics,” and researchers found that it was “remarkably effective” at killing a wide range of bacteria.</p><p>The research , which used a synthetically-produced form of CBD in test tubes, found CBD to be active against strains of staphylococcus, which cause staph infections, and streptococcus bacteria, which cause strep throat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/jim-mattress-mack-mcingvale-hospitalized-experiences-stroke-scare-" title="Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale hospitalized, experiences 'stroke scare'" data-articleId="414742308" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale hospitalized, experiences 'stroke scare'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jim “Mattress Mack” Mcingvale is asking for prayers after experiencing a “stroke scare.”</p><p>Mcingvale is currently at St. Luke’s Hospital, where is getting a check-up. He said he was feeling tingling in his arm, face, and leg. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="1152046019_1561578269195-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: Warren, O'Rourke among 2020 candidates taking stage on first night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/puppy-who-disappeared-after-crash-found-13-days-later-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Mary Crocker" title="KSAZ dog found after crash_1561575587280.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Puppy who disappeared after crash found 13 days later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/survey-66-percent-of-american-employees-regret-their-college-degrees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/collegedegree_1561573336949_7446661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - UCLA's Class of 2014 await their college graduation. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for UCLA)" title="collegedegree_1561573336949-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Survey: 66 percent of American employees regret their college degrees</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="dichohecho&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Second Florida city pays hackers, as third city faces breach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-school-board-approves-teacher-pay-raise" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orange County School Board approves teacher pay raise</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-b-returns-home-to-face-greenville-triumph" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City B returns home to face Greenville Triumph</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/new-restaurant-bigfire-opens-at-universal-orlando-resort-s-citywalk" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/universal%20orlando%20resort_big%20fire%207_061219_1560365203888.png_7388268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/universal%20orlando%20resort_big%20fire%207_061219_1560365203888.png_7388268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/universal%20orlando%20resort_big%20fire%207_061219_1560365203888.png_7388268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/universal%20orlando%20resort_big%20fire%207_061219_1560365203888.png_7388268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/universal%20orlando%20resort_big%20fire%207_061219_1560365203888.png_7388268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New restaurant, Bigfire, opens at Universal Orlando Resort's CityWalk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/democratic-debate-warren-orourke-among-2020-candidates-taking-stage-on-first-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561578269195.jpg_7446743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561578269195.jpg_7446743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561578269195.jpg_7446743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561578269195.jpg_7446743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561578269195.jpg_7446743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;stage&#x20;is&#x20;set&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;primary&#x20;debate&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;2020&#x20;election&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Adrienne&#x20;Arsht&#x20;Center&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Performing&#x20;Arts&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic debate: Warren, O'Rourke among 2020 candidates taking stage on first night</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 