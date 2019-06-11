The legislation allows creation of two prescription drug importation programs subject to strict regulation: one involving importing drugs from Canada and a second calling for drugs to be brought in from unspecified other countries to be chosen later.
DeSantis said President Donald Trump supports the initiative and has directed the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to approve it. If that happens, the plan would come back to the Florida Legislature for final enactment and funding possibly next year.
"The American people want to see change," DeSantis said. "I don't think they want to see us paying more than everybody else in the entire world."
The governor appeared at a news conference with House Speaker Jose Oliva, a Miami Lakes Republican who pushed for the bill, and other sponsors including Republican Sen. Aaron Bean of Jacksonville. Oliva said lobbying was intense from the pharmaceutical industry and other groups opposed to the measure.
"We were going up against the greatest force in America, which is Big Pharma," the speaker said. "We were able to get it done the right way."
Indeed, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America issued a statement moments after the event ended condemning the measure and saying it jeopardizes Floridians' health by possibly allowing contaminated, counterfeit and ineffective prescription drugs into the marketplace.
"As we've warned time and time again, this reckless policy could have a devastating impact on patient safety," said Priscilla VanderVeer, vice president of the organization. "Today is a sad day for Floridians."
Bean, however, said sufficient safeguards are built into the plan to ensure any drugs from Canada or other countries are safe and effective. He said the pharmaceutical industry doesn't want U.S. drug prices to go down.
"They tried to scare you. They love that you pay the highest drug prices on the planet," he said.
Still, there are questions about whether Canada would permit its lower-cost drugs to be sold in the U.S. in the first place and how much a new regulatory framework for foreign drugs might cost Florida taxpayers.
One of the new programs is for state-funded entities such as Medicaid and the prison system and the other involves importing drugs to be sold directly to consumers through pharmacies. The second faces more federal government hurdles in order to become law.
Vermont last year became the first state in the nation to enact a prescription-drug importation law but it has not submitted an application to the federal health agency. Congress in 2003 enacted a law permitting states to import drugs subject to federal approval, but none have done so yet.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Paramedics can now be armed when responding to mass shootings or hostage standoffs.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially signed the controversial legislation into law, authorizing trained paramedics nad physicians attached to a SWAT team to carry a firearm during high-risk operations.
The Broward Sheriff's Office, along with the Broward County Chiefs of Police Association, supported the bill. They said that medics should not be left defenseless. They will only be armed during high-risk operations for defensive purposes.
For more than 20 years, Dr. Nimish Dhruva, director of the Piedmont Fayette Cardiology program, has steered his patients at higher risk of heart problems away from red meat, like beef and pork.
"There was a thought, until now, that red meat is bad, and we should avoid red meat," Dhruva says. "If you have a plaque build-up, or you've had a stroke, you've had a heart attack, you should avoid red meat."
Dhruva would typically recommend white meat alternatives. like turkey and chicken.
With her mom by her side, 53-year old Leah Maile cross-stitches a pattern she designed herself.
It's kept her focused during the most stressful time in her life.
It began 6 years ago, with a bump on her arm her dermatologist biopsied.