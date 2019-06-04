< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Another 53 hepatitis A cases reported in Florida TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA) (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - Florida had 53 new hepatitis A cases reported last week, bringing the total number of cases since January to 2,034, according to the state Department of Health.</p> <p>Pasco and Pinellas counties continued to lead the state in the number of reported cases, with 358 in Pasco and 328 in Pinellas as of Saturday. Manatee County led the state in the number of new suspected cases last week with six. Others with increases included Lee and Volusia counties, which each had five new cases.</p> <p>The state data includes confirmed and suspected cases of hepatitis A. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that infects the liver and can lead to serious liver problems. Hepatitis A spreads through the feces of people who have the virus. 