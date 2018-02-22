< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Video game addiction debated Video game addiction debated
Posted Jul 30 2019 10:59PM EDT type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421230393.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421230393");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421230393_421230378_154033"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421230393_421230378_154033";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421230378","video":"589737","title":"Video%20game%20addiction%20debated","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%2010%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F30%2FVideo_game_addiction_debated_0_7561397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F30%2FVideo_game_addiction_debated_589737_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659149893%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6ppUhYm6ZU-VXkxnhRnl6NVRcjM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Ffast-five%2Fvideo-game-addiction-debated"}},"createDate":"Jul 30 2019 10:58PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421230393_421230378_154033",video:"589737",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Video_game_addiction_debated_0_7561397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%252010%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/30/Video_game_addiction_debated_589737_1800.mp4?Expires=1659149893&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6ppUhYm6ZU-VXkxnhRnl6NVRcjM",eventLabel:"Video%20game%20addiction%20debated-421230378",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Ffast-five%2Fvideo-game-addiction-debated"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jul 30 2019 10:59PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 30 2019 10:58PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/video-gaming_1519360551866_4995192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/video-gaming_1519360551866_4995192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/video-gaming_1519360551866_4995192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/video-gaming_1519360551866_4995192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/video-gaming_1519360551866_4995192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421230393-315282158" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/video-gaming_1519360551866_4995192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/video-gaming_1519360551866_4995192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/video-gaming_1519360551866_4995192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/video-gaming_1519360551866_4995192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/video-gaming_1519360551866_4995192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421230393" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - It's safe to say: the gaming world has never been so competitive.</p><p>Esports are expected to bring in a billion dollars this year with professional leagues drawing large crowds, colleges and even high schools forming their own teams, and everyday players turning into celebrities as viewers tune in to watch them play on Twitch.</p><p>Need more evidence? Just last weekend, a 16 year-old banked $3 million winning the Fortnite World Cup in front of a massive, cheering crowd. With money, fame, and even career possibilities out there it's understandable that players would be going harder and playing longer to reach the top. However, experts say that can be a problem.</p><p>"We've had kids quit like their swim club or kids peeing in a bottle because they don't want to get up to go to the bathroom; they don't want to miss out," said addiction counselor Jim West.</p><p>West said his practice, Total Life Counseling in Orlando gets a lot of clients struggling with the balance between gaming and life. West, not shy about calling it addiction.</p><p>"I probably talk about it 2 to 3 hours a day in my appointments," he said.</p><p>Addiction specialists all over the place are raising concerns about gaming addiction these days, and they're getting some serious back-up.</p><p>The World Health Organization announced they plan to add ‘gaming disorder' to their list of recognized mental health disorders; going into effect in 2022. On the group's website, they acknowledge it only effects a small number of gamers, but that it can have serious negative consequences in those people's lives.</p><p>They classify the problem as impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.</p><p>Despite the big-named backing on this though: the classification of video game addiction is a controversial one that many disagree with.</p><p>Video game expert and Stetson University Psychologist Dr. Chris Ferguson said he's seen a clear generational gap on the topic: older scholars in favor of the classification and younger ones against it. He said many other internationally known health organizations have stopped short of making an official call on this one.</p><p>"Even the American Psychiatric Association yet hasn't followed along; they don't believe there's enough evidence quite yet," said Dr. Ferguson.</p><p>He himself isn't sold either. Ferguson said in his studies, obsessive gaming tends to be a symptom of a larger problem like depression, stress, anxiety, and other disorders.</p><p>"Like with depression, a lot of people over-sleep, and we wouldn't say they have a bed addiction," said Ferguson. "This is really the first time a hobby is being labeled as a mental health diagnosis."</p><p>Ferguson said he, and others who study video games closely also worry that the hobby is being used as a sort of scapegoat, the day's popular social issue to blame for bigger problems. He worries that the classification will just bring negative light to gamers who do play responsibly.</p><p>"Probably about 1 percent or less of gamers have some issues with regulating it, but that's true for a lot of activities, so like shopping, exercise, there are research papers on dance addiction, which is fascinating to me," said Ferguson.</p><p>While Ferguson feels the topic needs more research, he says that doesn't mean gamers or their families should ignore signs of a potential problem. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>6 hurt by lightning while working on a rooftop in Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say six people working on a roof in a Florida subdivision have been injured by lightning.</p><p>The Palm Beach Post reports that the lightning hit a Wellington apartment building Tuesday afternoon.</p><p>The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a woman took a direct hit from the lightning bolt as she stood next to an air conditioning unit and fell two stories, while a man fell from a ladder and struck his head on pavement. They were both taken to a West Palm Beach hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/millennials-aren-t-dating-because-it-s-too-expensive-study-says" title="Millennials aren't dating because it's too expensive, study says" data-articleId="421244184" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/Millennials_aren_t_dating_because_it_s_t_0_7561440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/Millennials_aren_t_dating_because_it_s_t_0_7561440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/Millennials_aren_t_dating_because_it_s_t_0_7561440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/Millennials_aren_t_dating_because_it_s_t_0_7561440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/Millennials_aren_t_dating_because_it_s_t_0_7561440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Millennials aren't dating because it's too expensive, study says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 11:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Millennials are apparently holding off on dating, because it's too expensive.</p><p>A new study examining the dating habits of more than 5,000 American adults found that 30 percent of millennials feel like their financial stability is having an effect on their readiness to find love.</p><p>Additionally, 21 percent believe they need to reach a certain income level before even pursuing a relationship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/video-strong-winds-cause-trampoline-to-smash-into-home-in-montgomery-county" title="Video: Strong winds cause trampoline to smash into home in Montgomery County" data-articleId="421244071" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/Strong_winds_cause_trampoline_to_smash_i_0_7561172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/Strong_winds_cause_trampoline_to_smash_i_0_7561172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/Strong_winds_cause_trampoline_to_smash_i_0_7561172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/Strong_winds_cause_trampoline_to_smash_i_0_7561172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/Strong_winds_cause_trampoline_to_smash_i_0_7561172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Amanda Cloud" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: Strong winds cause trampoline to smash into home in Montgomery County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 11:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weather in the Houston area can get a little crazy sometimes, and that was evident for a family in Montgomery County on Tuesday.</p><p>Video from Amanda Cloud shows a trampoline come across the street and then hit the front of a home.</p><p>Needless to say, the incident shocked the family.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 