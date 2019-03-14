Dylan hopes his story will inspire others who may be going through similar life struggles.
"I would say, just keep pushing through. What you’re going through now should not define you in any way and you should keep working hard. The work you put in now you will foresee in the future."
It’s every Floridian’s worst nightmare - lifting the toilet seat and finding a large, green lizard in the bowl.
It happens from time to time, reminding us all to turn on the bathroom light during that middle-of-the-night trip to the potty.
For a South Florida homeowner, it was a midday surprise that required some help from Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue.
What a beautiful sight to see!
Millions of colorful butterflies are migrating across California from Mexico.
The species is called 'Painted Ladies' which is similar looking to the Monarch butterfly but not the same.
Cosmetics company Sephora says it's dropping its social-media relationship with actress Lori Loughlin's daughter after her parents were charged in a bribery scheme to get her into college.
Paris-based Sephora says in a statement Thursday that after reviewing the developments, the company has ended its partnership with 19-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli "effective immediately."
Giannulli is a social media star with millions of followers and frequently pushes products online.