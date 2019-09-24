Violinist Martin Agee has performed with some pretty big names like Madonna and Metallica, but nothing compares to the performance that he gives every few weeks to the shelter dogs at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ adoption center (ASPCA) in New York City.

Agee has enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a classically trained violinist playing for more than 30 years with notable ensembles including the New York Chamber Symphony, American Symphony Orchestra and many others, according to his website .

Recently, his passion has been performing for the ASPCA’s Animal Recovery Center. The center deals with dogs rescued from abused environments who need help reintegrating with humans.