Snake stows away in man's bag on trip to Hawaii from Florida Posted Jun 13 2019 07:58AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:00AM EDT f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412435913");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412435913-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412435913-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/snake%20on%20plane_1560427077518.png_7392106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412435913-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: State of Hawaii Department of Agriculture </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/snake%20on%20plane_1560427077518.png_7392106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412435913-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="snake on plane_1560427077518.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/Maui-snake-pen6-12-19_1560427077596_7392107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412435913-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Maui-snake-pen6-12-19_1560427077596.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412435913-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/snake%20on%20plane_1560427077518.png_7392106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: State of Hawaii Department of Agriculture" title="snake on plane_1560427077518.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo HONOLULU (AP) - A snake stowed away in a man's bag and remained undetected until it completed the trip from Florida to Hawaii.

KGMB-TV reported Wednesday that the southern black racer snake slithered out of the man's backpack when he arrived on Maui Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the 20-year-old Virginia man was not aware of the animal until it emerged after he arrived at a vacation rental property.

Officials say the non-venomous snake measured about a foot (0.3 meters) long and a quarter-inch (0.63 centimeters) in diameter.

The property owner alerted police, who captured the snake with state Department of Land and Natural Resources personnel.

The man says he did not intentionally bring the racer snake when he traveled from Florida, where the species is common.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/ More Fast Five Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A marijuana plant is displayed during a 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park on April 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California.&nbsp;(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. California court: Prison pot is OK if inmates don't inhale

Posted Jun 13 2019 08:44AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:47AM EDT

A California appeals court says it's legal to have small amounts of marijuana in prison — so long as inmates don't inhale.

The 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled that California voters legalized recreational possession of less than an ounce (28 grams) of cannabis in 2016, with no exception even for those behind bars.

But the court says state law does prohibit smoking weed in prison. Prison officials can also still punish pot possession as a rules violation. US gas prices could fall below $2 per gallon in cheapest areas, analyst says

By Amy Lieu

Posted Jun 12 2019 09:40PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 10:13PM EDT

The national average of gas prices has fallen for the fourth straight week, and may soon fall under $2 per gallon in some areas, according to an analyst from a company that sources real-time fuel prices. 

"More impressively is the surprise that may soon hit some motorists: the nation's cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last 8 weeks," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy .

The national average gas price on Wednesday is $2.74, according to AAA . That's seven cents cheaper than last week, 13 cents less than a month ago and 18 cents cheaper than a year ago, the company said. Man who worked as sleep technologist at children's hospital arrested on child porn charges

By Kelly Taylor Hayes

Posted Jun 12 2019 09:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 09:41PM EDT

A Rhode Island man who worked as a sleep technologist at a children's hospital for the past seven years was arrested on child pornography charges.

David Lavoie, a 52-year-old from Johnston, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography and the transfer of child pornography.

After a court appearance, Lavoie was released on $10,000 bail with special conditions including no contact with minors and limited internet use. He did not enter a plea. He did not enter a plea.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/california-court-prison-pot-is-ok-if-inmates-dont-inhale" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;marijuana&#x20;plant&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;4&#x2f;20&#x20;celebration&#x20;in&#x20;Golden&#x20;Gate&#x20;Park&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>California court: Prison pot is OK if inmates don't inhale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/snake-stows-away-in-man-s-bag-on-trip-to-hawaii-from-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/snake%20on%20plane_1560427077518.png_7392106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/snake%20on%20plane_1560427077518.png_7392106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/snake%20on%20plane_1560427077518.png_7392106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/snake%20on%20plane_1560427077518.png_7392106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/snake%20on%20plane_1560427077518.png_7392106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;State&#x20;of&#x20;Hawaii&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Agriculture" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snake stows away in man's bag on trip to Hawaii from Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-spotted-swimming-near-shoreline-at-pensacola-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/manatee%20on%20beach%20for%20web_1560424224545.png_7392072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/manatee%20on%20beach%20for%20web_1560424224545.png_7392072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/manatee%20on%20beach%20for%20web_1560424224545.png_7392072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/manatee%20on%20beach%20for%20web_1560424224545.png_7392072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/manatee%20on%20beach%20for%20web_1560424224545.png_7392072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Tyler&#x20;Seibel" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee spotted swimming near shoreline at Pensacola Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/governor-desantis-signs-health-insurance-changes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Pat&#x20;Toomey&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor DeSantis signs health insurance changes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/multiple-injuries-after-2-vehicle-crash-on-state-road-535" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/crash_1560421059355_7391852_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/crash_1560421059355_7391852_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/crash_1560421059355_7391852_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/crash_1560421059355_7391852_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/crash_1560421059355_7391852_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Multiple injuries after 2-vehicle crash on State Road 535</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 