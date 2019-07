- A giant American flag made out of towels can be found on St. Pete Beach this Independence Day.

Every year, the TradeWinds Island Resort on St. Pete Beach creates a giant Betsy Ross flag made out of towels. They dye their towels red and blue to create the flag's colors. They then lay the towels out on the beach, creating one giant flag.

This symbol shows support for American troops on Independence Day.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.