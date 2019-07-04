This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Joey "Jaws" Chestnut ate 71 wieners and buns to secure his 12th title at Nathan's Famous annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest on Thursday, just a few hot dogs shy of breaking the record he set last year.
In front of a crowd of fans and facing 17 opponents, the California native far exceeded his nearest competitors, but didn't quite make or pass the 74-dog mark he reached in 2018.
When asked how he felt after the contest, Chestnut said "I feel like I should eat a couple more."
Scientists say they have made a medical breakthrough in the fight against HIV.
Researchers at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) say they have successfully eliminated the HIV virus from the genomes in 'humanized' test rodents for the first time, possibly paving the way to a cure for the deadly virus in humans.
The co-owner of a Virginia restaurant who refused to serve then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she believes the "rules are changing" when it comes to businesses or their staffers expressing political opposition.
In a Washington Post op-ed, Stephanie Wilkinson responded to an incident in which Eric Trump was spat on by an employee of a Chicago cocktail bar.
