The police chief said burned evidence, including Lueck's things and her remains, was found at his home. Ajayi was the man previously identified as a person of interest.
Authorities searched the home on Wednesday and Thursday. Officials also dug up holes in the home's backyard and removed items from the property for further forensic evidence. They also removed a vehicle from the suspect's home.
Investigators have also been searching for a mattress given away from the home last week.
To clarify, we are only looking to speak with the individuals who picked up a mattress or box spring from 547 N. 1000 W. #MackenzieLueck #missingperson — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 27, 2019
The suspect is on his way to be booked in the Salt Lake County jail, police said.
It wasn't immediately clear if Ajayi had an attorney.
Brown said investigators were seeking to determine if others were involved.
Lueck's family provided a statement through her uncle: "The Lueck Family would like to express their gratitude for the effort put forth by the Salt Lake City Police Department and all partnering agencies that assisted, as well as all of the people that provided tips on this case. They are also grateful to her community, her friends, and others around the nation who have supported this investigation."
Lueck was a part-time student at the University of Utah in her senior year majoring in kinesiology and pre-nursing. She has been a student since 2014 and has an off-campus apartment.
She is from El Segundo in the Los Angeles area and flew to California for a funeral before returning to Salt Lake City, police said.
Her family reported her missing on June 20 and became more concerned after she missed a planned flight back to Los Angeles last weekend.
Earlier on Friday, Brian Wolf, a local contractor in Utah, told Fox News that the person of interest that police had identified in the search for Lueck asked him to build a secret, soundproofed room with hooks on its walls in the basement of his home.
"He slowly added on other requests, like building a secret door and adding hooks to the wall," Wolf said, adding that the individual asked him to come to the home and give him an estimate for the potential project.
Wolf, who owns a home-repair business in Utah, said the person said he wanted construction done as soon as possible, "before his girlfriend got back into town."
The contractor told Fox News that he was "weirded out" by the scenario and turned down the job offer.
Another neighbor told Fox News on Thursday that "many women" frequented the suspect's home.
"There were always so many women coming in and out at all hours of the night," the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told Fox News.
Tom Camomile, another neighbor, told Fox News that the suspect is a "professional man" and "a nice guy."
"I'm surprised because I wouldn't take him for that but then we never really know who, what, when, where, or why but I would be really, really surprised if it turns out that he is actually involved in it," Camomile told the channel.
Fox TV Stations' Hyeji Suh contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Jun 28 2019 04:24PM EDT
California may become the first state to ban discrimination for natural hairstyles.
The CROWN Act, which was proposed by Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, in January, protects black employees and students from being punished for their natural hairstyles, including cornrows, deadlocks, braids or afros, among other styles.
Posted Jun 28 2019 04:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 04:36PM EDT
As summer peaks, the CDC is reminding swimmers that filtration and chlorine disinfection can only do so much to combat germs in swimming pools, but there are steps one can take to avoid getting sick.
There is a very good reason that pools and other swimming facilities post warnings that anyone who has or has had diarrhea in the prior two weeks should stay out of the water — it’s because one person with diarrhea has the potential to contaminate an entire properly chlorinated pool or water park.
Recreational water illnesses (RWIs) are spread when water that has been contaminated with chemicals or germs is swallowed. Fecal matter or urine ( yes, people really are frequently peeing in pools ) from people relieving themselves in the pool contribute significantly to the spread of RWIs.
Posted Jun 28 2019 03:42PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 04:37PM EDT
Sure, Pop-Tarts has a ton of wacky flavors, so it should come as no surprise that fans of the pastry suggested the company come out with a Hidden Valley Ranch flavor.
Twitter user Kyle Heroff posted a photo saying, “People say you can put ranch on anything…”