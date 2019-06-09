< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> Hot chicken wings blamed for Canada teen's 105 mph speeding ticket
Posted Jun 09 2019 11:51AM EDT
Updated Jun 09 2019 11:55AM EDT blamed for Canada teen's 105 mph speeding ticket" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/hot-chicken-wings-blamed-for-canada-teen-s-105-mph-speeding-ticket" addthis:title="Hot chicken wings blamed for Canada teen's 105 mph speeding ticket"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411638852.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411638852");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411638852-411638826"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411638852-411638826" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411638852" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Blame it on the chicken wings.</p> <p>A teen driver in Canada who was <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/world/speeding-canada-hot-chicken-wings">busted for speeding</a></strong> said he was driving so fast because he had eaten hot chicken wings and really needed to use the bathroom.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">This 16-year-old’s excuse for going 170 km/h in a Camaro? “Too many hot wings & needed a bathroom”. Fined $966 for speeding + $203 for driving w/o a supervising driver. Absolutely <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/noexcuses?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#noexcuses</a> for that kind of speed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/oXe78AAUgc">pic.twitter.com/oXe78AAUgc</a></p> — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) <a href="https://twitter.com/rcmpmb/status/1136713686469488641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 6, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>The 16-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Camaro when he was pulled over in the Canadian province of Manitoba last week, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.</p> <p>He had been caught driving at 105 mph, authorities said. He was fined $727 for speeding and more than $150 for driving without a supervising driver.</p> <p>Officials also said the teen's license would "most likely" be suspended.</p> <p>"Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed," the department wrote online Thursday.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/world/speeding-canada-hot-chicken-wings">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> <p><u><strong>Read more TRENDING stories:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/world-war-ii-vet-101-commissions-grandson-during-air-force-academy-graduation-1">World War II vet, 101, commissions grandson during Air Force Academy graduation</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/trump-seems-to-say-moon-is-part-of-mars-in-confusing-tweet-criticizing-nasas-plan-for-another-visit">Trump seems to say moon is part of Mars in confusing tweet criticizing NASA's plan for another More Fast Five Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of The Alfred hospital, Melbourne" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 12:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A blushing Australian bride was given the chance to marry her high school sweetheart and father of her two children in a moving ceremony coordinated by hospital staff who are helping to care for her heart failure and stage 4 cancer. Toni Campbell, 25, first noticed a lump in her neck while pregnant with her now 5-month-old daughter.</p><p>Campbell was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and progressive heart failure, and has been hospitalized at The Alfred in Melbourne. According to the hospital’s blog, Walsh proposed after Campbell’s diagnosis, with an email was quickly sent out to ICU staff asking for volunteers to help plan Campbell’s wedding to Jesse Walsh – and the response was “overwhelming.”</p><p>“Everybody got involved, the team was creative and organized, and we worked together well,” Jayne Sheldrake, a nurse and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine specialist, said, according to AlfredHealth.org.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/kroger-issues-recall-for-frozen-berries-due-to-possible-health-risk" title="Kroger issues recall for frozen berries due to possible health risk" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kroger issues recall for frozen berries due to possible health risk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Kroger has issued a recall for certain frozen berries due to possibly being contaminated with Hepatitis A.</p><p>Kroger is recalling Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (48 oz), Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (16 oz), and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries (16 oz) manufactured by Townsend Farms. Kroger is recalling the berries that have been distributed to all Kroger stores across the country, including Fry's.</p><p>The FDA informed Kroger of the contamination after a sample of the Private Selection was tested and was found to be contaminated. So far, no customer illnesses have been reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/bear-spotted-in-titusville-neighborhood" title="Bear spotted in Titusville neighborhood" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/Bear_spotted_in_Titusville_neighborhood_0_7367408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/Bear_spotted_in_Titusville_neighborhood_0_7367408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/Bear_spotted_in_Titusville_neighborhood_0_7367408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/Bear_spotted_in_Titusville_neighborhood_0_7367408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/Bear_spotted_in_Titusville_neighborhood_0_7367408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bear spotted in Titusville neighborhood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A bear was spotted running through a neighborhood in Titusville.</p><p>It happened on Saturday in the Imperial Estates neighborhood.</p><p>The video was shot by Christine Turner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;file&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man drowns saving 12-yr-old grandson at Florida beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/ocasio-cortez-wants-to-make-it-easier-to-study-magic-mushrooms-other-psychedelic-drugs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Denver&#x20;becomes&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;city&#x20;to&#x20;decriminalize&#x20;psilocybin&#x20;mushrooms&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Daniel&#x20;Berehulak&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ocasio-Cortez wants to make it easier to study magic mushrooms, other psychedelic drugs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/couple-weds-in-icu-ceremony-after-bride-is-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer-heart-failure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Alfred&#x20;hospital&#x2c;&#x20;Melbourne" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/hot-chicken-wings-blamed-for-canada-teen-s-105-mph-speeding-ticket" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hot chicken wings blamed for Canada teen's 105 mph speeding ticket</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/rep-ocasio-cortez-tweets-claim-that-powerful-people-are-trying-to-bribe-trump-into-war" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rep. 