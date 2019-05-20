< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article> Hospital gives intensive care patient special ride to his high school graduation ceremony <div class="wrapper-photo">
<aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407939200-0">4 PHOTOS</a>
</h4> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%204_052019_1558371909957.png_7291311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407939200-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 4_052019_1558371909957.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%201_052019_1558371907223.png_7291309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407939200-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 1_052019_1558371907223.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%203_052019_1558371910314.png_7291312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407939200-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 3_052019_1558371910314.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%202_052019_1558371907344.png_7291310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407939200-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 2_052019_1558371907344.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-407939200-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%204_052019_1558371909957.png_7291311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 4_052019_1558371909957.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%201_052019_1558371907223.png_7291309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 1_052019_1558371907223.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%203_052019_1558371910314.png_7291312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 3_052019_1558371910314.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%202_052019_1558371907344.png_7291310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 2_052019_1558371907344.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%201_052019_1558371907223.png_7291309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 1_052019_1558371907223.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%203_052019_1558371910314.png_7291312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 3_052019_1558371910314.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/arnold%20palmer%20hospital_graduation%202_052019_1558371907344.png_7291310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="arnold palmer hospital_graduation 2_052019_1558371907344.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 01:04PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 01:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407939200" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A hospital gave one of their teen patients a special ride to ensure that he made it to his high school graduation ceremony.</p> <p>OrlandoHealth said that on Friday, the medical transport team at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (APH) made sure that a patient, Evan Rasmussen, in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) did not miss his graduation. </p> <p>After spending several days in the hospital, they said that Evan was transported in the hospital's ambulance to his high school graduation ceremony. With the help of his medical team and family, he made it across the stage to receive his diploama from Lake Minneola High School. </p> <p>“When a child has a chronic illness, they often spend a lot of time in and out of the hospital, often missing out on important life experiences,” said Jodi McDuffie, nurse manager of the PICU. “It was really special for our team to be part of Evan’s big day. He couldn’t stop smiling during the whole trip!” </p> <p>Despite his disabilities, OrlandoHealth said that Evan has a heart for community service and raising funds for charities and causes in his hometown. href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 