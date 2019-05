- A hospital gave one of their teen patients a special ride to ensure that he made it to his high school graduation ceremony.

OrlandoHealth said that on Friday, the medical transport team at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (APH) made sure that a patient, Evan Rasmussen, in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) did not miss his graduation.

After spending several days in the hospital, they said that Evan was transported in the hospital's ambulance to his high school graduation ceremony. With the help of his medical team and family, he made it across the stage to receive his diploama from Lake Minneola High School.

“When a child has a chronic illness, they often spend a lot of time in and out of the hospital, often missing out on important life experiences,” said Jodi McDuffie, nurse manager of the PICU. “It was really special for our team to be part of Evan’s big day. He couldn’t stop smiling during the whole trip!”

Despite his disabilities, OrlandoHealth said that Evan has a heart for community service and raising funds for charities and causes in his hometown. His mother said that "he’s super excited to expand beyond that after graduation."