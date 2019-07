- July 29th marks National Chicken Wing Day and Hooters is celebrating with an 'All You Can Eat' wings promotion.

For $15.99, dine-in customers at participating Hooters can enjoy 'All You Can Eat' wings.

Hooters offers six varieties of wings, including 'Smoked Wings,' 'Original-Style Wings,' 'Daytona Beach-Style Wings,' 'Bacon Wrapped Wings,' 'Naked Wings,' and 'Boneless Wings.' They can be tossed in fifteen different sauces or one of five dry rubs.

To find the nearest Hooters location to you, visit the Hooters website.

Hooters says that competitive eater Joey Chestnut will take advantage of this deal, as he will attempt to eat as many wings as he can at the Mall of Georgia Hooters location.

Fans can try to guess how many he will take down. Those who guess correctly will be entered for the chance to win free Hooters wings for a year. Additional entries will be accepted from those who share their #ChestnutChallenge guess on social media.

Fans can also watch Joey Chestnut eat wings live on the Hooters website.

According to Fox News, other deals on wings today include: