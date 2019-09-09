This rescue effort is said to be a collaboration between Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and President Lauree Simmons, Ray and Jennifer Huigenza and M/Y Laurel Chief Officer Wikus Botes.
"We wanted to bring in lifesaving supplies and bring back the dogs who lost their shelter as soon as possible," Simmons said. "I hope their work will inspire everyone to help us as we continue to provide supplies and relief to the animals suffering from this tragedy in the Bahamas."
The 60 dogs rescued are reportedly from the Bahamas Humane Society. Several of them are from homes in Marsh Harbor. They were separated as their families evacuated. They will be reunited with their owners in Florida. The ones without owners will be up for adoption in two weeks.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue said that they will continue to transport dogs from the facility and will continue to provide vital life-saving supplies to the Bahamas.
Donations to Big Dog Ranch Rescue can be made on their website.
Posted Sep 09 2019 07:03AM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 07:21AM EDT
A Pennsylvania couple is accused of theft after going on a shopping spree with $120,000 that was mistakenly deposited into their bank account, according to a report.
Robert Williams and his wife, Tiffany Williams, appeared in court Tuesday after they spent two and a half weeks blowing through most of their accidental windfall on expenses such as cars, bills and a camper, news station WNEP reported .
Both Robert, 36, and his 35-year-old wife were arraigned on charges for theft and receiving stolen property.
Posted Sep 09 2019 05:52AM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 08:32AM EDT
It looks like something from a science fiction movie.
A newborn two-headed timber rattlesnake has been found in New Jersey's Pine Barrens. Herpetological Associates of Burlington County CEO Bob Zappalorti says the snake has two brains and each head acts independently of the other.
Two employees at the organization spotted the reptile in a nest where a timber rattlesnake was giving birth late last month.
Posted Sep 08 2019 09:11PM EDT
Updated Sep 08 2019 09:18PM EDT
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is expected to file for bankruptcy after settlement talks over the nation's deadly overdose crisis hit an impasse, attorneys general involved in the talks said Saturday.
The breakdown puts the first federal trial over the opioid epidemic on track to begin next month, likely without Purdue, and sets the stage for a complex legal drama involving nearly every state and hundreds of local governments.
Purdue, the family that owns the company and a group of state attorneys general had been trying for months to find a way to avoid trial and determine Purdue's responsibility for a crisis that has cost 400,000 American lives over the past two decades.