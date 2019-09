- A south Florida dog rescue is chipping in to help out the Bahamas.

According to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, 60 dogs were rescued from storm ravaged Bahamas. They will arrive at Rybovich Marina in West Palm Beach on Monday morning.

They said that Big Dog Ranch Rescue used a private flight to send emergency supplies to the Bahamas. Food and medical supplies were also on board. The plane arrived in Nassau on Saturday.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue said that the 60 dogs in the Bahamas were rescued and loaded onto a yacht and plane for their journey back to Florida.

This rescue effort is said to be a collaboration between Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and President Lauree Simmons, Ray and Jennifer Huigenza and M/Y Laurel Chief Officer Wikus Botes.

"We wanted to bring in lifesaving supplies and bring back the dogs who lost their shelter as soon as possible," Simmons said. "I hope their work will inspire everyone to help us as we continue to provide supplies and relief to the animals suffering from this tragedy in the Bahamas."

The 60 dogs rescued are reportedly from the Bahamas Humane Society. Several of them are from homes in Marsh Harbor. They were separated as their families evacuated. They will be reunited with their owners in Florida. The ones without owners will be up for adoption in two weeks.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue said that they will continue to transport dogs from the facility and will continue to provide vital life-saving supplies to the Bahamas.

Donations to Big Dog Ranch Rescue can be made on their website.

