<!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3-->
<!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** -->
<script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script>
<!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article">
<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417591180" data-article-version="1.0">Disney reportedly refuses to allow Spider-Man engraving on tombstone of dead boy who loved superhero</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-417591180" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook"><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email"><a data-type="email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a></li>
</ul>
</div>  <div class="wrapper-photo">
<aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417591180-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/SWNS_toddler%201_071119_1562876069590.jpg_7515792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</figure>
<figcaption>
Disney reportedly said putting Spider-Man on Ollie's grave would ruin the "innocence" and "magic" of the characters.(SWNS)
</figcaption>  <figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/SWNS_toddler%201_071119_1562876069590.jpg_7515792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Disney reportedly said putting Spider-Man on Ollie's grave would ruin the "innocence" and "magic" of the characters.(SWNS)" title="SWNS_toddler 1_071119_1562876069590.jpg.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Disney reportedly said putting Spider-Man on Ollie's grave would ruin the "innocence" and "magic" of the characters.(SWNS)</p>
</figcaption>
</figure> <p>Disney reportedly said putting Spider-Man on Ollie's grave would ruin the "innocence" and "magic" of the characters.(SWNS)</p> <figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/SWNS_toddler%202_071119_1562876069514.jpg_7515791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Ollie Jones died in December after a two-year battle with leukodystrophy, his family said. (SWNS)" title="SWNS_toddler 2_071119_1562876069514.jpg.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Ollie Jones died in December after a two-year battle with leukodystrophy, his family said. (SWNS)</p>
</figcaption>
</figure> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> The boy suffered from leukodystrophy, a rare genetic condition, for two years before his passing in December.</p> <p>Jones told British news outlet Metro that Ollie was given a Spider-Man-themed funeral, as he loved the young hero, and his last vacation before he died was to Disneyland to "meet" him.</p> <p>To honor Ollie's love of the Marvel superhero, Jones wanted a photo of Spider-Man engraved on his late son's grave. He said he asked the local council for permission and was told to contact Walt Disney Company.</p> <p>Disney – which did not return Fox News' request for comment – reportedly refused to allow the boy's tombstone to feature Spider-Man, claiming that doing so would ruin the "innocence" and "magic" of the company's famed characters.</p> <p>"I really wasn’t expecting this — it’s another massive blow. I felt sure they would allow it," Jones told Metro, claiming he believes the decision came down to money. "That makes no sense to me — characters die in their films all the time."</p> <p>The father added, "Ollie’s last holiday was at Disneyland. He loved Spider-Man and we had bought him all the toys. But now he has died and we won’t be spending any more money, they don’t care."</p> <p>Jones claims Disney sent their "sincere condolences" and noted they were honored if they "played a small part in Ollie's happiness," but said that they could not allow his tombstone to be engraved with a Disney character due to a policy from Walt Disney himself which "does not permit the use of characters on headstones, cemetery or other memorial markers or funeral urns."</p> <p>In a statement to Jones' brother, who made the request, Disney said, "We have striven to preserve the same innocence and magic around our characters that brought Ollie such joy.</p> <p>"For that reason, we follow a policy that began with Walt Disney himself that does not permit the use of characters on headstones, cemetery or other memorial markers or funeral urns," the response, obtained by Metro, read.</p> <p>The company did, however, offer Jones a one-of-a-kind illustration of Spider-Man, which would include a special message for his son.</p> <p>They continued, "Although we cannot grant the family’s request, we would be pleased to commemorate your nephew with a hand-inked, hand-painted, personalized cel that recognises his love for Spider-Man, which will read: ‘For your -- (nephew’s name), Thank you for letting us share in the magic of your life. Your friends at the Walt Disney Company.' We feel privileged to have had him as a fan."</p> <p>The company's refusal has outraged users on social media, prompting the creation of an online petition to force Disney to allow the family to use Spider-Man on Ollie's grave. The petition currently sits at over 12,000 signatures.</p> <p>"This meant everything to us. My brother’s life has been shattered, it has shattered the whole family," Ollie's uncle Jason told Metro. "We can’t move on until we have his headstone done — Spider-Man was Ollie’s entire life. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/fast-five/bizarre-bright-orange-bird-is-not-so-exotic-wildlife-hospital-discovers" title="Bizarre 'bright orange' bird is not so exotic, wildlife hospital discovers" data-articleId="417593588" >
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/SPLASH_bird%20in%20curry_071119_1562876586880.jpg_7515821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="The unusual-looking bird was taken to a U.K. wildlife hospital. (Splash)" />
</figure>  LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Bizarre 'bright orange' bird is not so exotic, wildlife hospital discovers</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Workers at a U.K. wildlife hospital were stunned when they received a call about a "bright orange" bird rescued at the side of a road.</p><p>Staff at Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Aylesbury, southern England, received the call about the strange-looking animal from concerned members of the public. "When they called to say they had picked up an orange bird, we had no idea what to expect — and would never have guessed at this!" the hospital explained, in a Facebook post.</p><p>When the bird was examined, it was found to be a simple herring gull covered in curry powder or turmeric. "It was all over his feathers, preventing him from flying properly," the hospital explained. "We have no idea how he got into this predicament but thankfully, apart from the vibrant color and pungent smell, he was healthy."</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/fast-five/woman-claims-taco-bell-left-doorknob-in-her-nachos" title="Woman claims Taco Bell left 'doorknob' in her nachos" data-articleId="417587896" >
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<img src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="A New York woman said Taco Bell left what appeared to be a "doorknob" in her order of nachos." />
</figure>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Woman claims Taco Bell left 'doorknob' in her nachos</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A woman who ordered nachos from a Taco Bell on the Fourth of July got a little more than she could handle in her food.</p><p>Eve Saint, of Fishkill, New York, shared a photo on Facebook that night claiming the fast-food joint left a "doorknob" in her nachos. The photo showed what looked like a handle covered in cheese, sauce and bits of meat.</p><p>Some comments stated the photo looked fake, but Saint said she'd waited in "the drive through for 45 mins and I'm the only one who got a door knob."</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/fast-five/national-french-fry-day-heres-where-to-snag-the-crispiest-deals" title="National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals" data-articleId="417576018" >
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<img src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="Whether you dip your fries in ketchup, chili, or a milkshake, celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13 by taking advantage of these crispy deals." />
</figure>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 02:21PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>There is probably nothing more irresistible or ingenious than French fries, which is why the food deservedly has its own day.</p><p>Whether you dip your fries in ketchup, chili, or a milkshake, celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13 by taking advantage of these crispy deals:</p><p>Carl's Jr : Score a free small order of fries and a small drink when you buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger if you join their email list.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET -->     <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>       