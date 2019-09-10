The photos show the couple happily posing near Saugatuck Dunes State Park, FOX 47 reports. As they stand near an old wooden fence, a curious deer suddenly appears and quickly takes notice of Morgan's bouquet, which had been created by Melissa Anne Floral Co.
The animal eventually climbs over the fence and starts munching on the flowers, much to the couple's amusement. Based on the photos, the deer apparently got to finish off its bouquet-meal.
At weddings, it's tradition for the bride to throw the bouquet and whoever catches it will be the next to get married. It's not clear what happens to the guest that eats the bouquet, but maybe this deer has a love connection coming its way.
CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Sep 10 2019 05:54PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 06:05PM EDT
Starting Thursday, Taco Bell will update its menu boards to feature a dedicated vegetarian section as well as debut new veggie-only options.
Earlier this year, the restaurant tested out the vegetarian section in Dallas, Texas. That success led to the official launch at more than 7,000 locations nationwide.
The section will feature four items, two of which are new. The items are the popular 7-Layer Burrito and Bean Burrito and the new Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and Black Bean Quesarito.
Posted Sep 10 2019 05:35PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 05:51PM EDT
The California man behind the viral " Storm Area 51 " event on Facebook that may draw alien -obsessed crowds to a rural Nevada county next week has pulled out of a festival spawned from the popular event because of safety concerns.
Matty Roberts officially severed ties Monday with " Alienstock ," which had been scheduled at the Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel, Nev. on Sept. 20-22. The event received final approval from the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners last week to let perhaps 10,000 camp out on the property in Rachel , the town closest to the top-secret Area 51 military base.
"Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees, we decided to pull the plug on the festival," Roberts said in a statement to FOX5.
Posted Sep 10 2019 04:37PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 05:34PM EDT
It's not often you get a chance to help the world after you've left it.
Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Chase Numata has saved five lives with his donated organs after dying last week following a tragic accident.
Numata, catcher for the Double-A Lake Erie SeaWolves, was hospitalized after a skateboarding accident Friday morning . He died from his injuries Sept. 2. UPMC says he was able to give his heart, liver, pancreas and both kidneys to save five lives.