“He was participating in a celebration of love when he was brought to his emotional knees by a shirt that said "free dad hugs" on a complete stranger,” the author continued.
One unnamed woman, too, moved Dittman. Noting that while he didn’t know the “specifics” of her story, she came to him with “tears in her eyes” and gave him “a look of sadness and helplessness that I'll never forget” as she hugged him tight.
Thanking him “endlessly,” Dittman admitted he couldn’t help but wonder what her family life may be like.
“Who does she go to when she needs advice on love, money or just life? Who does she share old memories with that only her parents would have been there for?” he wrote. “What are her holidays like? How often does she hope for that phone call, with unconditional love on the other end?”
“I don't know her story. But it doesn't feel like a huge leap to assume she's lost those who should love her the most and forever,” he continued.
“Imagine that, parents. Imagine that your child feels SO LOST FROM YOU that they sink into the arms of a complete stranger and sob endlessly just because that stranger is wearing a shirt offering hugs from a dad,” Dittman mused. “Think of the depths of their pain. Try to imagine how deep those cuts must be.”
The emotional tribute evidently touched the hearts of many, as Dittman’s post has since sparked over 304,000 likes, 224,000 shares and 31,000 comments.
In the wake of the story going far and wide online, Dittman told Fox News that he attended the Pride parade with local volunteer group Helping Butler County, which he founded a few years ago with the simple mission of helping those in need in the community, however possible.
“We went down to Pittsburgh to hand out some hugs and create some smiles, but left with a deeper understanding of the abyss of pain left in those who lost the support of their families simply due to who they love,” the Karns City man told Fox News. “Seeing and feeling the joy and pain in people of all ages, and seeing some of them emotionally buckle at the simple idea of a ‘dad hug’ was overwhelming.”
“They would be laughing and smiling and singing, enjoying the festive atmosphere, then see our 'hugs' shirts and switches would flip," he continued. "It was incredibly powerful and humbling to be a part of those moments.”
Nobody likes having to wait a long time for their food, but one woman at a McDonald’s in Detroit took things way too far.
According to reports, a woman in a wheelchair fired a Taser at an employee while waiting for her food. Fortunately, she missed the employee and the prongs struck a nearby wall instead.
A woman who suffered 13 miscarriages in 10 years finally had her miracle baby after taking steroids to strengthen her womb.
Laura Worsley, 35, lost every baby she conceived, with many pregnancies lasting just a few weeks. But she never gave up hope of realizing her dream of having a child with husband Dave, 48.
The couple suffered their first heartbreak when Worsley miscarried in 2008. She then suffered three more miscarriages in the next two years and doctors referred to an innovative medical research team.'
Target has issued a recall for a pair of toddler boots due to a choking hazard.
The recall covers the Cat & Jack "Lilia" toddler unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12 as the horn on the unicorn's head on the boots can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children.
11 consumers have reported the horn detaching, but no injuries have been reported so far.