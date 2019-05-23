Now that Erica has graduated, she said that she wants to be a school counselor or work for a non-profit organization. She hopes to encourage underrepresented students to continue with their education, help domestic violence survivors, and help teenage moms.
According to the California State University San Marcos, Erica was a teenage mom and is a domestic violence survivor. She made a promise to her son when he was just eight-months-old that she would be part of the two percent of teenage mothers who earn their college degree.
Not only did Erica earn her degree and go on to grad school, but she was also the student speaker for the College of Humanities, Arts, Behavioral & Social Sciences morning ceremony, the California State University San Marcos said.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
After more than 30 years on death row, a serial killer who once terrorized the Tampa Bay area was executed Thursday night. Bobby Joe Long was pronounced dead by lethal injection just before 7 p.m.
Long raped and murdered at least eight women in the 1980s. At the time, investigators were horrified and baffled by the trail of bodies. Artiss Ann Wick was the first woman killed, in March 1984; nine more victims followed.
Most of the women were strangled. Some had their throats slit. Others were bludgeoned. Detectives had few clues until Lisa McVey got away and told her story.
The World Health Organization is publishing its first global strategy to tackle the problem of snakebites , aiming to halve the number of people killed or disabled by snakes by 2030.
Nearly 3 million people are bitten by potentially poisonous snakes every year, resulting in as many as 138,000 deaths. Last week, Britain's Wellcome Trust announced a $100 million program to address the problem, saying there were new potential drugs that could be tested.
In a statement, Doctors Without Borders said it was "cautiously optimistic" WHO's snakebite strategy could be a "turning point" in addressing snakebites.
A former Buffalo Wild Wings employee claims that their managers allowed employees to discriminate against black customers.
Gary Lovelace reportedly worked as a cook at the Overland Park, Kan., location for 12 years before being fired in October 2017. He claims that his troubles began when a new general manager was hired in late 2016 or early 2017.
Now, he’s suing Buffalo Wild Wings and their parent company, Inspire Brands, for creating a “racially hostile work environment,” The Kansas City Star reports . According to the suit, managers at the restaurant made derogatory comments about African-American customers. They also reportedly allowed employees to refuse service to these customers.