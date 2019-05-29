< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <section id="story409637992" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409637992" data-article-version="1.0">Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409637992" data-article-version="1.0">Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities</h1> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/anheuser-busch-sending-150-000-cans-of-drinking-water-to-flood-devastated-communities" addthis:title="Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409637992.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409637992");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409637992-409636597"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409637992-409636597" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> Cartersville, Ga., per the <a href="https://www.anheuser-busch.com/newsroom/2019/05/anheuser-busch-sending-150-000-cans-of-emergency-drinking-water-.html" target="_blank">press release</a>. The Cartersville brewery is one of two facilities along with the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins, Colo., that pauses beer production to produce canned water at periodic intervals throughout the year.</p> <p>“For over 30 years, we have worked with the American Red Cross to provide emergency drinking water to our neighbors during times of need,” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of community affairs. “Applying our production and logistics expertise to deliver clean, safe drinking water is the best way we can lend a hand in our communities during these unimaginable situations.”</p> <p>Distributors in Oklahoma and Missouri will work with the American Red Cross to allocate the water to residents.</p> <p>Anheuser-Busch had previously sent more than 100,000 cans of water from its Fort Collins brewery to victims of the <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/anheuser-busch-sending-water-to-victims-of-nebraska-floods" target="_blank">Nebraska flooding</a> in March, as well as 300,000 cans of water produced at its Cartersville plant to areas affected by <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/anheuser-busch-sending-300000-cans-of-water-to-hurricane-florence-victims" target="_blank">Hurricane Florence</a> in August 2018. The same brewery paused production <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/anheuser-busch-brewery-pauses-beer-production-to-can-emergency-drinking-water" target="_blank">in 2017</a> to can water for victims of Hurricane Harvey, too.</p> <p>To date, Anheuser-Busch has donated over 80 million cans of emergency drinking to disaster-relief efforts since partnering with the American Red Cross in 1988.</p> <p>Flooding in several states across the Midwest, including Oklahoma and Missouri, is expected to continue, or become exacerbated, as several major rivers are <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/mississippi-river-levels-to-rise-near-historic-as-catastrophic-flooding-possible-along-arkansas-river-amid-more-heavy-rain" target="_blank">forecasted to approach record levels</a>, potentially leading to catastrophic damage in the surrounding communities.</p> <p>Get updates on this story from <a <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> More Fast Five Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy:&nbsp;Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women &amp; Newborns" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Diego hospital reveals world's tiniest surviving baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A San Diego hospital has announced the birth of an 8.6-ounce girl believed to be the world's tiniest surviving baby and says she has been discharged as a healthy infant.</p><p>Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns said Wednesday that the baby named Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days. It says she was sent home this month weighing 5 pounds after nearly five months in the neonatal intensive care unit.</p><p>The hospital says the baby's family gave permission to share the story while remaining anonymous.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/mississippi-couple-celebrates-departure-of-youngest-child-with-empty-nest-photo-shoot" title="Mississippi couple celebrates departure of youngest child with 'empty-nest' photo shoot" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/haley%20marie%20photography_empty%20nester%201_052919_1559158763058.png_7324698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/haley%20marie%20photography_empty%20nester%201_052919_1559158763058.png_7324698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/haley%20marie%20photography_empty%20nester%201_052919_1559158763058.png_7324698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/haley%20marie%20photography_empty%20nester%201_052919_1559158763058.png_7324698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/haley%20marie%20photography_empty%20nester%201_052919_1559158763058.png_7324698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;Haley Marie Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mississippi couple celebrates departure of youngest child with 'empty-nest' photo shoot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family from Mississippi is celebrating the departure of their youngest child with a hilarious photo shoot.</p><p>Haley Jones, the youngest child of Amy and Randy English, is moving out of her parent's home this June. With her help, Amy and Randy decided to commemorate no longer having children in the house with a photo shoot.</p><p>"We have a crazy sense of humor and we just thought it would be funny to do something like this," Haley told Fox 35. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/otter-pops-freeze-pops-freezies-twitter-embroiled-in-debate-on-name-of-flavored-ice-treats" title="Otter Pops, freeze pops, freezies: Twitter embroiled in debate on name of flavored ice treats" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Twitter_gets_into_playful_debate_over_pr_0_7324071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Twitter_gets_into_playful_debate_over_pr_0_7324071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Twitter_gets_into_playful_debate_over_pr_0_7324071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Twitter_gets_into_playful_debate_over_pr_0_7324071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Twitter_gets_into_playful_debate_over_pr_0_7324071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Twitter used posed the question on the proper name of frozen ice popsicles and it set off a fiery debate." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Otter Pops, freeze pops, freezies: Twitter embroiled in debate on name of flavored ice treats</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A simple question on Twitter turned into a viral debate over the name of flavored ice popsicles.</p><p>Twitter user fetusleen posed the following question with an image of brightly colored flavored ice popsicles: “It’s dead summer. Your mom comes home from the store with these. What do you call these and what is the best color?”</p><p>It set off a Twitter debate with some people calling them Otter Pops, others freeze pops, Fla-Vor-Ice, zooper doopers, freezies or simply popsicles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-woman-arrested-after-stealing-packages-off-porch-of-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/lake%20county%20so_porch%20pirate_052919_1559161639163.png_7325149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lake county so_porch pirate_052919_1559161639163.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida woman arrested after stealing packages off porch of home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/selena-themed-cruise-sets-sail-in-2020-from-los-angeles-to-ensenada"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Fans wait outside a Selena tribute concert. (Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images)" title="selena fans_1559157519269.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/otter-pops-freeze-pops-freezies-twitter-embroiled-in-debate-on-name-of-flavored-ice-treats"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/ugc_colorfulicepops_052919_1559149739611_7323363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Colorful flavored ice popsicles are shown in a file photo." title="ugc_colorfulicepops_052919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Otter Pops, freeze pops, freezies: Twitter embroiled in debate on name of flavored ice treats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/officer-shot-zephyrhills-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7wH4cAXoAAoxex_1559152410491_7324141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="D7wH4cAXoAAoxex_1559152410491-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa officer shoots self while struggling with Zephyrhills hit-and-run suspect</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/san-diego-hospital-reveals-worlds-tiniest-surviving-baby-at-just-8-6-ounces" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Sharp&#x20;Mary&#x20;Birch&#x20;Hospital&#x20;for&#x20;Women&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Newborns" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>San Diego hospital reveals world's tiniest surviving baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/satanic-temple-to-challenge-supreme-court-abortion-ruling-on-fetal-remains" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/28/TheSatanicTemple_1454022822696_776786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/28/TheSatanicTemple_1454022822696_776786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/28/TheSatanicTemple_1454022822696_776786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/28/TheSatanicTemple_1454022822696_776786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/28/TheSatanicTemple_1454022822696_776786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Satanic Temple to challenge Supreme Court abortion ruling on fetal remains</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/-the-profit-says-the-big-flag-stays-even-if-he-goes-to-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;city&#x20;in&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;has&#x20;filed&#x20;a&#x20;lawsuit&#x20;to&#x20;remove&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;40-foot&#x20;by&#x20;80-foot&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;flag&#x20;outside&#x20;a&#x20;local&#x20;RV&#x20;dealership&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Camping&#x20;World&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'The Profit' says the big flag stays even if he goes to jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/georgia-candidate-behind-deportation-bus-pleads-guilty-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/15/P%20MICHAEL%20WILLIAMS%20DEPORTATION%20BUS%206P_00.00.42.29_1526431267355.png_5509127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/15/P%20MICHAEL%20WILLIAMS%20DEPORTATION%20BUS%206P_00.00.42.29_1526431267355.png_5509127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/15/P%20MICHAEL%20WILLIAMS%20DEPORTATION%20BUS%206P_00.00.42.29_1526431267355.png_5509127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/15/P%20MICHAEL%20WILLIAMS%20DEPORTATION%20BUS%206P_00.00.42.29_1526431267355.png_5509127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/15/P%20MICHAEL%20WILLIAMS%20DEPORTATION%20BUS%206P_00.00.42.29_1526431267355.png_5509127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia candidate behind 'deportation bus' pleads guilty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/coach-flores-says-dolphins-are-heading-in-right-direction-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coach Flores says Dolphins are heading in right direction</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 