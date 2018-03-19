< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. America still loves Chick-fil-A more than any other fast-food chain America still loves Chick-fil-A more than any other fast-food chain addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/america-still-loves-chick-fil-a-more-than-any-other-fast-food-chain" addthis:title="America still loves Chick-fil-A more than any other fast-food chain"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414668204.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414668204");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414668204-375456866"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mike Mozart via Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Mike Mozart via Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414668204-375456866" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mike Mozart via Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Mike Mozart via Flickr</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa Posted Jun 25 2019 03:50PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 03:52PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Texas governor signs 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/chick-fil-a-employees-change-customers-flat-tire-in-drive-thru-line"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Chick_fil_A_employees_change_customer_s__0_7299603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Chick-fil-A employees change customer's flat tire</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/chick-fil-a-brings-back-fan-favorite-peach-milkshake"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/CHICK-FIL-A_1558113168851_7282681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Chick-fil-A brings back peach milkshake</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/chick-fil-a-is-starting-to-imagine-vegan-menu"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Chick-fil-A is starting to 'imagine' vegan menu</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/chick-fil-a-makes-sunday-delivery-for-boy-with-brain-tumor"> <figure FOX NEWS - Once again, Chick-fil-A has been named America's favorite restaurant based on customer satisfaction.

For the fourth year in a row, the fast-food chain topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index for limited-service restaurant chains. The index is based on results from nearly 23,000 consumers.

Chick-fil-A scored an 86 on the ASCI's 100-point scale, which is down one point from last year, Forbes reports. For comparison, McDonald's scored a 69, Burger King a 76 and KFC a 78. Taco Bell scored a 75.

Meanwhile, in regard to pizza places, Pizza Hut and Papa John's both scored 80 points, with Domino's at 79 and Little Caesars at just 77.

Chick-fil-A's high ranking can be attributed to several factors, including the company's famous customer service training. Business Insider reports that the restaurant was named America's most polite chain in QSR Magazine's annual report.

This isn't the only piece of good news for Chick-fil-A. The chain is expected to become the third bestseller fast-food chain in America, Fox 5 reports. It's expected to jump past Taco Bell, Burger King and Wendy's, based on a study conducted by Kalinowski Equity Research. Making this an even more impressive feat is the fact that Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, while almost all of its competition is open seven days a week.

Not every restaurant is seeing sales moving accordingly with its customer satisfaction score. Forbes reports that McDonald's, which has a relatively low score in comparison, has reportedly had a strong performance this year. Beth Chapman remains in medically-induced coma

By Kelli Johnson, FOX 11

Posted Jun 25 2019 02:00PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 04:50PM EDT

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman remains in medically-induced coma in Hawaii, a family spokesperson confirmed. 

RELATED: 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman in medically coma: report 

"Beth Chapman continues to be in a medically-induced coma in Honolulu. Any further comment on her current condition will have to be approved by Duane and her family before I can send another statement. I have been checking with them and not received anything, as yet," said Mona K. Wood, a representative for the family. Wood declined to comment further on Chapman's condition pending approval from family members. Alabama dealership offers bible, shotgun, and American flag with every car purchase

Posted Jun 25 2019 01:55PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 04:51PM EDT

"We're going to be celebrating July 4th a little bit differently this year."

An Alabama car dealership is hoping to lure in 4th of July customers with a new promotion that's going viral. 'It's real' tattoo went viral on Instagram for its message about heaven

Posted Jun 25 2019 12:58PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 01:10PM EDT

A California woman's tattoo went viral on Instagram for the miraculous story behind it.

West Hollywood tattoo artist, Suede Silver, shared some ink he had recently done for Madie Johnson. Most Recent

Underground power lines bill goes to Governor DeSantis

Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez to co-chair group of Latino Trump supporters

Ticket prices for the US vs. France Women's World Cup quarterfinal match reach as high as $11K 'Con' repeal, telehealth teed up for DeSantis data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/Jeanette%20Nunez_1556766253952.jpg_7209907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/Jeanette%20Nunez_1556766253952.jpg_7209907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/Jeanette%20Nunez_1556766253952.jpg_7209907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/Jeanette%20Nunez_1556766253952.jpg_7209907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez to co-chair group of Latino Trump supporters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ticket-prices-for-the-us-vs-france-womens-world-cup-quarterfinal-match-reach-as-high-as-11k" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/france%20vs%20us_1561491069615.png_7442237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/france%20vs%20us_1561491069615.png_7442237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/france%20vs%20us_1561491069615.png_7442237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/france%20vs%20us_1561491069615.png_7442237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/france%20vs%20us_1561491069615.png_7442237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pictured&#x20;left&#x20;to&#x20;right&#x2c;&#x20;team&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;celebrates&#x20;a&#x20;victory&#x20;over&#x20;Chile&#x2c;&#x20;while&#x20;France&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Wendie&#x20;Renard&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;celebrates&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;first&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;Nigeria&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ticket prices for the US vs. France Women's World Cup quarterfinal match reach as high as $11K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-con-repeal-telehealth-teed-up-for-desantis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 