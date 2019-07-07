< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant in fall fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant in fall&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/stevie-wonder-says-he-s-getting-a-kidney-transplant-in-fall" data-title="Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant in fall" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/stevie-wonder-says-he-s-getting-a-kidney-transplant-in-fall" addthis:title="Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant in fall"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416737456.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416737456");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416737456-416735376"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416737456-416735376" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By GREGORY KATZ, Associated Press
Posted Jul 07 2019 01:37PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 01:50PM EDT fans that he would be okay.</p> <p>"I'm going to be doing three shows then taking a break," he said. "I'm having surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year."</p> <p>He said a donor has been found and that he would be fine, drawing cheers from a devoted crowd of tens of thousands that stretched out from the stage as far as the eye could see.</p> <p>"I came here to give you my love and to thank you for yours," he said. "You ain't gonna hear no rumors about us. I'm good."</p> <p>He did not provide additional information about his kidney illness. There had been a recent report that Wonder was facing a serious health issue.</p> <p>A representative for Wonder didn't immediately respond to a request Saturday for details about his health. He has kept an active schedule, including performing recently at a Los Angeles memorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.</p> <hr /> <p><strong>READ MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/disney-channel-star-cameron-boyce-dies-at-20-suffered-seizure-family-says">Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20; suffered seizure, family says</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/netflix-will-curb-smoking-in-original-programming-following-complaints-about-stranger-things-">Netflix will curb smoking in original programming following complaints about 'Stranger Things'</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-teen-mom-star-amber-portwood-arrested-for-domestic-violence">'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood arrested for domestic violence</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/kevin-spacey-accuser-drops-lawsuit-against-actor-1">Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit against actor</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/halle-bailey-tapped-to-play-ariel-in-the-little-mermaid-">Halle Bailey tapped to play Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'</a></li> </ul> <hr /> <p>Wonder, who has received more than two-dozen Grammy Awards, has produced a string of hits over a long career that began when he was a youngster who performed as Little Stevie Wonder. His classic hits include "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" and "Living for the City."</p> <p>Wonder seemed in top form throughout the concert, performing a series of his hits and paying tribute to musical heroes including Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and John Lennon. He performed stirring rendition of the latter's "Imagine" near the end of the show.</p> <p>He fans reveled in the warm summer night - though a light drizzle fell near the end - and the career-spanning retrospective that evoked Wonder's early days as a young Motown star.</p> <p>He did seem less ebullient than in the past and made his health announcement in a somber tone with a severe look on his face. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/orlando-woman-survives-infection-from-flesh-eating-bacteria" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Woman_contracts_flesh_eating_bacteria_0_7485559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Woman_contracts_flesh_eating_bacteria_0_7485559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Woman_contracts_flesh_eating_bacteria_0_7485559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Woman_contracts_flesh_eating_bacteria_0_7485559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Woman_contracts_flesh_eating_bacteria_0_7485559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orlando woman survives infection from flesh-eating bacteria</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/poll-1-in-4-americans-don-t-plan-to-retire-many-say-money-has-a-lot-to-do-with-this" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/14/1427449426960_1452821374039_726108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/14/1427449426960_1452821374039_726108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/14/1427449426960_1452821374039_726108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/14/1427449426960_1452821374039_726108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/14/1427449426960_1452821374039_726108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Poll: 1 in 4 Americans don't plan to retire, many say money has a lot to do with this</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/boy-stabs-brother-says-jail-is-better-than-8-hour-drive-in-the-car-with-his-sibling" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/budweiser-becomes-sponsor-of-national-women-s-soccer-league" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/05/budweiser-beer-can_1496680594083_3421693_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/05/budweiser-beer-can_1496680594083_3421693_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/05/budweiser-beer-can_1496680594083_3421693_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/05/budweiser-beer-can_1496680594083_3421693_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/05/budweiser-beer-can_1496680594083_3421693_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Cheek&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Budweiser becomes sponsor of National Women's Soccer League</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/stevie-wonder-says-he-s-getting-a-kidney-transplant-in-fall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lester&#x20;Cohen&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;The&#x20;Recording&#x20;Academy" /> 