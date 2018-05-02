Voodoo Doughnut now open at Universal Orlando Resort

- Voodoo Doughnut is officially open at Universal Orlando Resort's CityWalk.

There are more than 50 "delightfully weird and sinfully delicious" doughnuts available for purchase.

Voodoo Doughnuts, originally a Portland-based doughnut shop, was founded by Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson and Tres Shannon. Both Pogson and Shannon were at Orlando's CityWalk on Tuesday to officially open their eight Voodoo Doughnut location.

Universal Parks & Resorts partnered with Voodoo Doughnut over a year ago with the successful opening of a location Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Orlando location is the first Voodoo Doughnut on the east coast. Guests can can enjoy signature originals and one-of-a-kind creations such as the savory yet sweet Bacon Maple Bar, the doughnut with grape dust and lavender sprinkles Grape Ape, and the iconic Voodoo Doll doughnut, which is filled with raspberry jelly and topped with chocolate frosting and a pretzel stake.

Guests who want even more doughnuts can purchase a Coffin of Doughnuts, which features a handmade wooden coffin filled with three dozen doughnuts.

The Voodoo Doughnut venue features art created by Portland locals and a gigantic doughnut throne exclusive to the Orlando location. Guests who visit the shop can also watch as master decorators prepare the toppings and icing designs on fan-favorites like Oh Captain, My Captain, Memphis Mafia and Mango Tango.

Voodoo Doughnut is located in Universal CityWalk near NBC Sports Grill & Brew and the entrance to Universal Studios Florida.

