Universal Orlando Resort offering Florida residents BOGO deal

- Universal Orlando Resort has announced a buy one, get one free deal for Florida residents.

They say that Floridians who buy a 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket will get a second day for free.

All guests need to participate in this deal is a UPC code from a 12 oz. can of Sprite or Fanta Orange. Guests also must present proof of Florida residency at time of purchase and ticket pick-up.

The resort also says that tickets must be used on or before June 28th, 2018, when the ticket will expire in full. Unused days will be forfeited. So, to use the full benefits of this deal, the first use of this ticket must be on or before June 27th, 2018.

The 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket allows guests to visit both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure on the same day. It also includes two calendar days of admission to select live entertainment venues at Universal CityWalk.

There are no blockout dates and the days you visit do not have to be consecutive.

The ticket is non-refundable, non-transferable, and must be used by the same person on all days.

Read more about this deal HERE.