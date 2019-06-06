< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating the Fourth of July with music, pyrotechnics, and more. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating the Fourth of July with music, pyrotechnics, and more.</p> <p>According to the Universal Orlando Resort blog, Universal Studios Florida will feature special entertainment to celebrate Independence Day between July 4th to 6th. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at the Music Plaza and will continue until the park closes at 10 p.m. </p> <p>DJ M-Squared will appear at the Music Plaza for a live performance with Raydio. He will perform several sets. During the performances, the theme park says that food and beverages will be delivered straight to the plaza from Universal Studios' Classic Monster Cafe. </p> <p>Character dance parties will also take place during the celebration.</p> <p>At night, Universal Orlando Resort says that pyrotechnics with confetti cannons will go off starting at 9 p.m. in the Music Plaza. Universal Orlando's Cinematic Celebration will kick off afterwards at 9:45 p.m. in Central Park. </p> <p>Attractions at Universal Studios, like the Men in Black: Alien Attack, will reportedly remain open during this celebration.</p> <p>The Fourth of July celebrations are included in park admission. Universal Orlando Resort is currently offering Florida residents <strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/universal-orlando-offers-florida-residents-limited-time-ticket-offer-less-than-45-per-day">a 2-park, 2-day ticket offer</a></strong> that includes an extra two more days for free. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Attractions" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402533" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Attractions Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/disney-world-brings-back-summer-ticket-deal-for-florida-residents" title="Disney World brings back summer ticket deal for Florida residents" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney World brings back summer ticket deal for Florida residents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a deal on tickets this summer!</p><p>Starting now until August 25, Florida residents can take advantage of the 'Get Your Ears On' ticket package. Here's the deal: you get a four-day ticket for $219 plus tax or a three-day ticket for $199 plus tax. That breaks down to $55 per day for the four-day pass and $67 per day for the three-day pass!</p><p>Florida residents can then visit one of Disney's four theme parks per day until Aug. 28 with no blackout dates. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/osha-investigating-volcano-bay-after-technical-issues-possible-electrocution" title="OSHA investigating Volcano Bay after technical issues, possible electrocution" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/OSHA_investigating_incident_at_Volcano_B_0_7356926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/OSHA_investigating_incident_at_Volcano_B_0_7356926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/OSHA_investigating_incident_at_Volcano_B_0_7356926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/OSHA_investigating_incident_at_Volcano_B_0_7356926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/OSHA_investigating_incident_at_Volcano_B_0_7356926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>OSHA investigating Volcano Bay after technical issues, possible electrocution</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has confirmed to FOX 35 that they are investigating an incident at Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando Resort, after the water park sent some of their employees to the hospital on Sunday.</p><p>Volcano Bay closed early that day, after experiencing "technical issues," according to a statement sent out earlier this week from the resort. The Orlando Fire Department said that crews were dispatched to the water park for a possible electrocution.</p><p>A Universal Orlando spokesman said that it was "out of an abundance of caution" that "a small number" of team members were transported to the hospital. All of those involved were released from the hospital and were fine, according to Tom Schroeder. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/island-h20-live-holding-discounted-preview-days" title="Island H20 Live! holding discounted preview days" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/New_water_attraction_opens_in_Kissimmee_0_7356694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/New_water_attraction_opens_in_Kissimmee_0_7356694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/New_water_attraction_opens_in_Kissimmee_0_7356694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/New_water_attraction_opens_in_Kissimmee_0_7356694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/New_water_attraction_opens_in_Kissimmee_0_7356694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Island H20 Live! holding discounted preview days</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new water park in Central Florida is holding preview days with discounted rates and lots of fun.</p><p>Margaritaville Resort Orlando says that Island H20 Live! will open for preview days from June 5th until June 20th. Those who visit on these days will receive $5 off day tickets and can purchase an annual pass at a reduced price of $69.99 plus tax. </p><p>Island H20 Live! has over 20 different experiences, including a wave pool, kids' area, group raft rides, slides, and a lazy river. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/all-rides-back-open-at-universal-s-volcano-bay-after-technical-issues-possible-electrocution" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/VOLCANO%20BAY_1559520673719.jpg_7344620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/VOLCANO%20BAY_1559520673719.jpg_7344620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/VOLCANO%20BAY_1559520673719.jpg_7344620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/VOLCANO%20BAY_1559520673719.jpg_7344620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/VOLCANO%20BAY_1559520673719.jpg_7344620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>All rides back open at Universal's Volcano Bay after electrical issues caused guests to be shocked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-judge-weighs-fight-over-local-gun-restrictions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_gun_042319_1556038970299_7146128_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_gun_042319_1556038970299_7146128_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_gun_042319_1556038970299_7146128_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_gun_042319_1556038970299_7146128_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_gun_042319_1556038970299_7146128_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;marksman&#x20;sights&#x20;in&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;target&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;class&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;taking&#x20;to&#x20;qualify&#x20;for&#x20;an&#x20;Illinois&#x20;concealed&#x20;carry&#x20;permit&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida judge weighs fight over local gun restrictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/universal-orlando-resort-to-show-women-s-world-cup-and-copa-america-games" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/universal%20orlando%20resort_nba%20grill%20and%20brew_060619_1559835377994.png_7359803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/universal%20orlando%20resort_nba%20grill%20and%20brew_060619_1559835377994.png_7359803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/universal%20orlando%20resort_nba%20grill%20and%20brew_060619_1559835377994.png_7359803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/universal%20orlando%20resort_nba%20grill%20and%20brew_060619_1559835377994.png_7359803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/universal%20orlando%20resort_nba%20grill%20and%20brew_060619_1559835377994.png_7359803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Universal Orlando Resort to show Women's World Cup and Copa America games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/baker-calls-out-miley-cyrus-over-abortion-is-healthcare-cake-it-is-a-direct-theft-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20miley%20cyrus_1559834985780.png_7359279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20miley%20cyrus_1559834985780.png_7359279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20miley%20cyrus_1559834985780.png_7359279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20miley%20cyrus_1559834985780.png_7359279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20miley%20cyrus_1559834985780.png_7359279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baker calls out Miley Cyrus over 'Abortion is healthcare' cake: 'It is a direct theft'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-woman-stabs-self-tells-police-she-was-tired-of-living-in-trumps-country" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida woman stabs self, tells police she was ‘tired of living in Trump's country'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 