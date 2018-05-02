Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando coming Spring 2019

- SeaWorld Orlando has announced that they will open a brand-new themed land in Spring 2019.

The park says that families will be able to walk down Sesame Street for the very first time as Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando brings the world famous street to park guests.

“We are excited to transport our guests into the colorful and creative world of Sesame Street through immersive theming, character interactions and interactive play,” said SeaWorld Orlando President Jim Dean. “Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando is an amazing addition to our park, providing more unique and memorable experiences for the entire family.”

Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando will allow guests to:

Explore: Guests can walk through Abby Cadabby’s garden, visit Mr. Hooper’s store, stop by Big Bird’s nest, sit on the famous 123 stoop, and meet their favorite friends from Sesame Street including Elmo, Cookie Monster and Big Bird.

Celebrate: Elmo and his furry friends, with the help of parade dancers, invite guests to join the party on Sesame Street daily during SeaWorld Orlando's first-ever parade.

Play: There will be an immersive area featuring exciting rides, wet and dry play areas, and interactive experiences designed to entertain the entire family.

“In partnering with Sesame Workshop, we are creating a land for guests to make an authentic connection that can only be found in hugging a furry friend or reading a book with Big Bird,” shared Amanda Trauger, Experience Design Manager for SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.

Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando os currently underway. The new themed area will be located on the south end of the park, where Happy Harbor currently stands.