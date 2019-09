- There's a lot to do at SeaWorld Orlando this year.

The park released its schedule of events:

Craft Beer Festival—Brewing Weekends September 7-October 27

SeaWorld is serving up an incredible party for craft beer lovers! SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival features more than 100 crafts brews. Sample an unbeatable mix of domestic, international and local Florida favorites. Plus savor more than 20 food items expertly paired to match your preferred brew. This is the one craft beer celebration you won't want to miss. The fun is brewing longer this year during weekends between September 7 and October 27 and is included with park admission.

Halloween Spooktacular—Weekends September 21-October 27

Guests of all ages can join their favorite furry friends from Sesame Street® as Count von Count, Elmo, Big Bird, and all the gang celebrate the season in our All-New Sesame Street Halloween Parade. Families will also enjoy a Halloween Dance Party and meet spooky characters along our new trick-or-treat trail. For this special event, children are welcome to dress in their Halloween costumes and take part in this frightfully fun Halloween experience. The Halloween fun takes place every weekend September 21 through October 27 and is included with park admission.

Praise Wave—Saturdays November 2-16

With the return of Praise Wave, guests can celebrate Christian fellowship and fun at SeaWorld Orlando. Uplifting, live concerts from the hottest names in Christian music will light up the stage at Nautilus Theater, included with park admission on Saturdays November 2-16.

SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration—November 23-December 31

The joys of the holiday season come to life at SeaWorld. More than 3 million lights blanket the park in holiday cheer as guests immerse themselves in the sight, sounds and tastes of the season. The event features stunning live shows, scrumptious holiday treats and opportunities to visit Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, all included with park admission.

