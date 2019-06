- OSHA has confirmed to Fox 35 that they are investigating Volcano Bay after the water park sent several of their team members to the hospital due to technical issues.

On Sunday, Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando Resort closed early after an incident involving "technical issues." The Orlando Fire Department said that crews were dispatched to the water park for a possible electrocution.

In an email from Tom Schroder, a Universal Orlando spokesman, he said that "out of an abundance of caution, a small number of our team members have been transported to the hospital." All of the team employees involved were released from the hospital and were fine.

Fox 35 spoke to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Wednesday and they confirmed that they are investigating Volcano Bay after Sunday's events. They did not specify any further details.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.