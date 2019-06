- Bigfire, a restaurant that pulls from open-fire cooking and the nostalgia of long summer evenings at the lake, has officially opened at Universal Orlando Resort's CityWalk.

The new restaurant aims to make guests feel as though they have stepped into a lakeside summer house. The two-story venue features natural design elements of mix and matched fabrics and seating, cast iron, twinkling lights, camp lanterns, and more. Guests can even enjoy s'mores right at their table.

Chefs at the restaurant use a custom wood fire grill to prepare signature dishes inspired by the style of open-fire cooking, but with a modern twist. Chefs will carefully match each food with a wood species that has been carefully chosen based on the flavor they exude.

Some of the entrees guests at Bigfire can expect are a signature bison burger, coffee, chili, and cocoa rubbed top sirloin, freshwater trout, and smoked salads.

GALLERY: An inside look at Universal CityWalk's BigFire and their menu

Bigfire is open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. and is located along the Universal CityWalk lagoon.